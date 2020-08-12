LAS VEGAS, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senzing , Inc., an innovative artificial intelligence‐based (AI) software company focused on entity resolution, today announced that former IBM executive Tybra Arthur joined the company as a strategic advisor. She brings decades of experience working with some of the world’s largest banking institutions, including Citibank, BNP Paribas, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, Bank One, and Discover Card, to her role at Senzing. Mrs. Arthur will work alongside current strategic advisors Tim O’Reilly and Dr. Bernard Meyerson to help further the company’s strategic objectives.

“I’m excited to have Tybra join Tim and Bernie as a strategic advisor to Senzing,” said Jeff Jonas, founder and CEO, Senzing. “Her financial services expertise will be invaluable in helping us drive awareness of how our AI-based entity resolution technology can dramatically improve efficiency and effectiveness in global financial services companies.”

Mrs. Arthur spent the majority of her 34-year IBM career in customer-facing executive roles delivering world-class business solutions to financial services clients. Prior to retiring from IBM last year, she served as Executive Global General Manager, Managing Director and Vice President, Global Managing Director. In 2002, Arthur was selected to join the IBM Chairman’s Senior Leadership Team, which included the company's 300 top performing executives, where she served until her retirement.

“Jeff and I worked together on innovative solutions when he was an IBM Fellow,” said Mrs. Arthur. “I look forward to collaborating with the Senzing team to showcase how Senzing’s powerful technology can benefit the financial services industry.”

For more information on Senzing entity resolution technology or to download the software for

free, visit www.senzing.com

About Senzing

Senzing is the first to deliver real-time, artificial intelligence for entity resolution. Senzing software enables organizations of all sizes to gain highly accurate and valuable insights about who is who and who is related to whom in data. The Senzing application programming interfaces (APIs) and microservices make it easy for software and data engineers to quickly and affordably build scalable entity resolution into applications and data services. With Senzing, innovators in financial services, information services, healthcare, public sector and other industries can more effectively engage with customers, improve fraud detection, optimize investigative analysis, and increase accuracy for compliance mandates. To learn more, visit www.senzing.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Susan Spencer

(424) 247-6588

susan@senzing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa7fd95c-4f97-4641-b140-bb87cd678996



