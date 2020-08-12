DENVER, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the global economy and caused many economic activities to come to a standstill. Businesses around the world are fighting for survival while many retain investors are searching for alternative ways other than the stock markets to preserve their wealth. Alpha Roc, an Arbitrage-as-a-Service (AAAS) platform that provides the benefits of algo-trading without the hassle of setting up complicated accounts, seeks to fulfil the needs of the market.



After launching its platform in North America during early May, Alpha Roc's ALPHA system is a huge hit in its key North America market. "Our strategy to open up ALPHA to the retail market has proved wise. People are hungry for a product that gives them certainty and control in their financial journey, especially in such uncertain times. We have surpassed $300 million in AUM and we will commit to expand aggressively into the Asia region for the upcoming months," said Kris Amos, CEO of Alpha Roc.

The company has gone through a rebranding earlier in June. "We've moved our URL to www.alpharoc.tech as we want to fully embrace our identity as a technology company instead of a traditional financial firm. This resonates well with the younger millennials and the blockchain community," said Tyler Gladwin, CMO of Alpha Roc.

"Many Asian countries such as Vietnam and Japan are faring relatively well during this pandemic," said Gladwin. "This is one of the core reasons why we're moving forward with our plans to expand into Asia. With a rising middle class and increasing interest in growing their assets digitally, we believe we are well positioned to serve their needs."

About Alpha Roc

Alpha Roc was founded by ex-investment bankers (CFAs) and data scientists. Alpha Roc began as a crypto trading arm for family offices back in 2015, specializing in arbitrage opportunities.

Now, Alpha Roc's ALPHA system is designed to help both retail and institutional users to grow and diversify their digital portfolio in a reliable and consistent environment.

Visit http://www.alpharoc.tech for more information.

Christine Everson

contact@alpharoc.tech

Contact No.+1 (303) 991-9882

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23bf033e-4227-40b9-8b9a-8e22f432082c