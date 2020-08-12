Dublin, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Hardware; Vehicle Type; Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global predictive vehicle technology market accounted for US$ 21.03 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during 2020-2027 to reach US$ 48.8 billion by 2027.



Increasing use of predictive technologies in heavy commercial vehicles and use of AI in automotive across the world are the factors stimulating the demand for predictive technology in the automotive industry. Also, the emergence of self-driving vehicles is among the trends that would provide ample growth opportunities to both automotive and tech companies. Moreover, the need to manage massive data generated from vehicles is further expected to fuel the predictive vehicle technology market growth during the forecast period.



Globally, the emergence of autonomous/self-driving vehicles and connected cars would positively impact the use of predictive automobile technology for the development of a predictive collision avoidance system and other systems. As Europe and North America are known for automotive production and technological developments, respectively, the global automotive industry is anticipated to witness transformation. Deployment of advanced technologies, such as AI, ML, and predictive technologies, into cars and other commercial vehicles is rising across the world.



In an era of continuous technological developments, cars are getting modified through a digital platform. In support of the mentioned statement, the testing of autonomous vehicles is taking place in the UK, the US, the Netherlands, Singapore, Japan, and the UAE. APAC held the largest share of the predictive vehicle technology market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance during 2020-2027. Europe and North America held the third and second position, respectively, in the global predictive vehicle technology market in 2019.



Reasons to Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the predictive vehicle technology market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to components, aircraft type, and end-users.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Predictive Vehicle Technology-Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising use of predictive powertrain control in heavy vehicles

5.1.2 Integration of AI in automotive industry

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Issues regarding predictive technology

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Demand to ensure proper data management in connected cars

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Emergence of self-driving vehicles

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Predictive Vehicle Technology Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Global Overview

6.2 Predictive Vehicle Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Key Players



7. Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Analysis - By Hardware

7.1 Overview

7.2 Predictive Vehicle Technology Market, By Hardware (2019 and 2027)

7.3 ADAS

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 ADAS: Predictive Vehicle Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Telematics

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Telematics: Predictive Vehicle Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 OBD

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 OBD: Predictive Vehicle Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Analysis - By Vehicle Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Breakdown, by Vehicle Type, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Commercial Vehicle

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Commercial Vehicle: Predictive Vehicle Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Passenger Car

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Passenger Car: Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Breakdown, by Application, 2019 & 2027

9.3 Proactive Alerts

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Proactive Alerts Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Safety and Security

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Safety and Security Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Predictive Vehicle Technology Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Predictive Vehicle Technology Market

10.3 Europe: Predictive Vehicle Technology Market

10.4 APAC: Predictive Vehicle Technology Market

10.5 MEA: Predictive Vehicle Technology Market

10.6 SAM: Predictive Vehicle Technology Market



11. Predictive Vehicle Technology Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 South America



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Market Initiative

12.2 Merger and Acquisition

12.3 New Development



13. Company Profiles

13.1 AISIN SEIKI Co.Ltd.

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Aptiv PLC

13.3 Continental AG

13.4 HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

13.5 NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.

13.6 Robert Bosch GmbH

13.7 Traffilog LTD

13.8 Valeo

13.9 Visteon Corporation

13.10 ZF Friedrichshafen AG



14. Appendix

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Word Index



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u1zp5j

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900