This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global medical waste management market.
This report focuses on medical waste management market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the medical waste management market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.
The global medical waste management market is expected to grow from $13.5 billion in 2019 to 14.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The markable growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The unestimated amount of biomedical waste being generated from COVID-treating hospitals, quarantine centers, healthcare facilities, and self/home-quarantine has triggered the need for medical waste management. The market is then expected to stabilize and reach $16.62 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 3.8%.
The medical waste management market consists of the revenue generated from establishments providing services that include collection, transportation, storage, treatment, disposal, and recycling of waste. Biomedical waste is generated during the diagnosis, treatment, and immunization of human beings or other living beings from healthcare facilities.
North America was the largest region in the medical waste management market in 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.
Recycling is expected to become a key trend in medical waste management. The ongoing medical supplies shortage due to the Covid 19 pandemic has resulted in the need for more sustainable and recycling of medical products. Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System, which was approved in April 2020 by Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), uses hydrogen peroxide for decontamination of N95 respirators and PPE kits.
The medical waste management market covered in this report is segmented by type into bio-hazardous/infectious waste; non-hazardous waste; sharps; pharmaceutical; radioactive; others. It is also segmented by treatment into incineration; autoclaving; chemical treatment; others, by services into onsite services; offsite services and by the waste generator into hospitals; clinics; ambulatory surgical centers; pharmaceutical companies; biotechnology companies; others.
Low awareness among developing countries is limiting the growth of the medical waste management market. Inadequate knowledge of healthcare professionals and sanitation health workers on biomedical waste regulations and medical waste management protocols is causing improper segregation of waste which is leading to increased hazardous waste, needle prick injuries and infections like hepatitis which is increasing the load on the medical waste management companies. Infectious waste (or hazardous medical waste) constitutes around 15 to 25% of total healthcare waste. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in low-income countries, health care waste is not separated into hazardous and non-hazardous waste which is causing an increase in the actual quantity of hazardous waste. Therefore, such a lack of awareness in developing countries is hindering the growth of the medical waste management market.
In January 2018, Meridian Waste Solutions, a US-based solid waste collection and recycling company, has acquired EnviCare for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to further expand the growth of Meridian Waste Solutions in the healthcare domain. EnivCare is an Atlanta-based medical waste company dealing with medical waste transportation and disposal.
The rise in the use of disposable medical products in healthcare facilities is expected to drive the medical waste management market. In a healthcare setting, most of the products used are meant for single-use to limit cross-contamination among patients and decrease hospital-acquired infection. The use of single-use or disposal products surged due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The widely used disposables like surgical gloves, disposable bed sheets, masks, surgical gowns, syringes, intravenous saline bags, and others account for most of the hospital waste. Therefore, the rise in the use of disposable medical products is expected to drive the medical waste management market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Medical Waste Management Market Characteristics
3. Medical Waste Management Market Size and Growth
3.1. Global Medical Waste Management Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion
3.1.1. Drivers of the Market
3.1.2. Restraints on the Market
3.2. Global Medical Waste Management Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers of the Market
3.2.2. Restraints on the Market
4. Medical Waste Management Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Medical Waste Management Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
4.2. Global Medical Waste Management Market, Segmentation by Treatment, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
4.3. Global Medical Waste Management Market, Segmentation by Services, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
4.4. Global Medical Waste Management Market, Segmentation by Waste generator, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5. Medical Waste Management Market Regional and Country Analysis
5.1. Global Medical Waste Management Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2. Global Medical Waste Management Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
6. Asia-Pacific Medical Waste Management Market
7. China Medical Waste Management Market
8. India Medical Waste Management Market
9. Japan Medical Waste Management Market
10. Australia Medical Waste Management Market
11. Indonesia Medical Waste Management Market
12. South Korea Medical Waste Management Market
13. Western Europe Medical Waste Management Market
14. UK Medical Waste Management Market
15. Germany Medical Waste Management Market
16. France Medical Waste Management Market
17. Eastern Europe Medical Waste Management Market
18. Russia Medical Waste Management Market
19. North America Medical Waste Management Market
20. USA Medical Waste Management Market
21. South America Medical Waste Management Market
22. Brazil Medical Waste Management Market
23. Middle East Medical Waste Management Market
24. Africa Medical Waste Management Market
25. Medical Waste Management Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
25.1. Medical Waste Management Market Competitive Landscape
25.2. Medical Waste Management Market Company Profiles
25.2.1. Waste Management (WM)
25.2.1.1. Overview
25.2.1.2. Products and Services
25.2.1.3. Strategy
25.2.1.4. Financial Performance
25.2.2. Citiwaste
25.2.2.1. Overview
25.2.2.2. Products and Services
25.2.2.3. Strategy
25.2.2.4. Financial Performance
25.2.3. Sanpro Waste
25.2.3.1. Overview
25.2.3.2. Products and Services
25.2.3.3. Strategy
25.2.3.4. Financial Performance
25.2.4. MedPro Waste Disposal
25.2.4.1. Overview
25.2.4.2. Products and Services
25.2.4.3. Strategy
25.2.4.4. Financial Performance
25.2.5. Sharps Compliance
25.2.5.1. Overview
25.2.5.2. Products and Services
25.2.5.3. Strategy
25.2.5.4. Financial Performance
26. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Medical Waste Management Market
27. Medical Waste Management Market Trends and Strategies
28. Medical Waste Management Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
29. Appendix
29.1. Abbreviations
29.2. Currencies
29.3. Research Inquiries
29.4. About the Publisher
29.5. Copyright and Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
