Dublin, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market, by Equipment Type (Wire & Cable, Switchgear, Transformer, Meter, Insulator & Capacitor), by Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage), by End-User, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market is projected to reach $ 254 billion by 2025. The electric transmission & distribution equipment comprise the equipment required for the transfer of electrical energy from a power generation plant to a distant electrical substation, with the help of interconnected lines, known as transmission network.



The key factor responsible for the growth of the Global Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market includes growing demand for energy from residential, commercial and industrial segments. Moreover, rising number of electric system installations like air conditioners, lighting systems, ventilators and fire protection systems at residential and commercial places are some other factors, which are anticipated to boost the growth of electric transmission & distribution equipment across the globe over the coming years. Additionally, rapid technological advancements in transmission and distribution equipment market are expected to positively influence the market growth. Also, modernization of the electric grid is anticipated to spur the growth of the Global Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market through 2025.



The Global Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market will see a drop in the market value due to the COVID-19 lockdown across the globe. The market is expected to remain under pressure in 2020 on account of significant negative impact on economic activities around the world due to the pandemic.



Based on equipment type, the Global Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market is segmented into wire & cable, switchgear, transformer, meter, and insulator & capacitor segments. Out of these, the wire & cable segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The dominance of this segment can be attributed to increasing electricity consumption in residential as well as commercial buildings. Based on voltage type, the market is dominated by low voltage segment and the segment is expected to continue its market dominance in the coming five years.



In terms of end-user segments, the market is segmented into energy and utilities, industrial, commercial and residential segments. Among them, energy and utilities segment dominated the market until 2019 and is projected to hold its dominance during the forecast period due to the increasing focus on renewable energy along with the replacement and upgradation of existing power transmission and distribution infrastructure.



Major players operating in the Global Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market include ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Prysmian Group, Schneider Electric, General Electric, Xian XD Switchgear Electric, Crompton Greaves, Burns and McDonnell, Power Engineering International, Sterlite Power, among others.



The Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market based on equipment type, voltage, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Global Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Equipment Type (Wire & Cable, Switchgear, Transformer, Meter, Insulator & Capacitor)

4.2.2. By Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage)

4.2.3. By End-User (Energy and Utilities, Industrial, Commercial and Residential)

4.2.4. By Region

4.2.5. By Company (2019)

4.3. Product Market Map



5. North America Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Equipment Type

5.2.2. By Voltage

5.2.3. By End-User

5.2.4. By Country (United States; Canada; Mexico and Rest of North America)

5.3. North America: Country Analysis

5.3.1. United States Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market Outlook

5.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.1.1.1. By Value

5.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.3.1.2.1. By Equipment Type

5.3.1.2.2. By End-User

5.3.2. Canada Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market Outlook

5.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.2.1.1. By Value

5.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.3.2.2.1. By Equipment Type

5.3.2.2.2. By End-User

5.3.3. Mexico Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market Outlook

5.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.3.1.1. By Value

5.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.3.3.2.1. By Equipment Type

5.3.3.2.2. By End-User



6. Europe Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Equipment Type

6.2.2. By Voltage

6.2.3. By End-User

6.2.4. By Country (France; Germany; UK; Italy; Spain and Rest of Europe)

6.3. Europe: Country Analysis

6.3.1. France Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market Outlook

6.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.1.1.1. By Value

6.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.1.2.1. By Equipment Type

6.3.1.2.2. By End-User

6.3.2. Germany Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market Outlook

6.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.2.1.1. By Value

6.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.2.2.1. By Equipment Type

6.3.2.2.2. By End-User

6.3.3. United Kingdom Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market Outlook

6.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.3.1.1. By Value

6.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.3.2.1. By Equipment Type

6.3.3.2.2. By End-User

6.3.4. Italy Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market Outlook

6.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.4.1.1. By Value

6.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.4.2.1. By Equipment Type

6.3.4.2.2. By End-User

6.3.5. Spain Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market Outlook

6.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.5.1.1. By Value

6.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.5.2.1. By Equipment Type

6.3.5.2.2. By End-User



7. Asia-Pacific Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Equipment Type

7.2.2. By Voltage

7.2.3. By End-User

7.2.4. By Country (China; India; Japan; South Korea; Australia; and Rest of Asia Pacific)

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

7.3.1. China Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market Outlook

7.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.1.1.1. By Value

7.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.1.2.1. By Equipment Type

7.3.1.2.2. By End-User

7.3.2. India Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market Outlook

7.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.2.1.1. By Value

7.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.2.2.1. By Equipment Type

7.3.2.2.2. By End-User

7.3.3. Japan Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market Outlook

7.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.3.1.1. By Value

7.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.3.2.1. By Equipment Type

7.3.3.2.2. By End-User

7.3.4. South Korea Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market Outlook

7.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.4.1.1. By Value

7.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.4.2.1. By Equipment Type

7.3.4.2.2. By End-User

7.3.5. Australia Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market Outlook

7.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.5.1.1. By Value

7.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.5.2.1. By Equipment Type

7.3.5.2.2. By End-User



8. Middle East and Africa Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Equipment Type

8.2.2. By Voltage

8.2.3. By End-User

8.2.4. By Country (UAE; Saudi Arabia; South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

8.3. MEA: Country Analysis

8.3.1. Saudi Arabia Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market Outlook

8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.1.1.1. By Value

8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.1.2.1. By Equipment Type

8.3.1.2.2. By End-User

8.3.2. UAE Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market Outlook

8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.2.1.1. By Value

8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.2.2.1. By Equipment Type

8.3.2.2.2. By End-User

8.3.3. South Africa Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market Outlook

8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.3.1.1. By Value

8.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.3.2.1. By Equipment Type

8.3.3.2.2. By End-User



9. South America Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Equipment Type

9.2.2. By Voltage

9.2.3. By End-User

9.2.4. By Country (Brazil; Argentina; Colombia; and Rest of South America)

9.3. South America: Country Analysis

9.3.1. Brazil Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market Outlook

9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.1.1.1. By Value

9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.1.2.1. By Equipment Type

9.3.1.2.2. By End-User

9.3.2. Argentina Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market Outlook

9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.2.1.1. By Value

9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.2.2.1. By Equipment Type

9.3.2.2.2. By End-User

9.3.3. Colombia Electric Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market Outlook

9.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.3.1.1. By Value

9.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.3.2.1. By Equipment Type

9.3.3.2.2. By End-User



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competition Outlook

12.2. Company Profiles

12.2.1. ABB Ltd.

12.2.2. Siemens AG

12.2.3. Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

12.2.4. Schneider Electric

12.2.5. General Electric

12.2.6. Xian XD Switchgear Electric

12.2.7. Crompton Greaves

12.2.8. Burns and McDonnell

12.2.9. Power Engineering International

12.2.10. Sterlite Power



13. Strategic Recommendations



