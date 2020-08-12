Dublin, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Interior Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV and HCV), by Component (Central Console, Cockpit Module, Dome Module, Door Panel, Interior Lighting and Others), by Region, by Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Interior Market is expected to witness modest growth until 2025 on account of increasing safety concerns among consumers, rising number of technological advancements and surge in the demand for luxurious vehicles. Moreover, the surging demand for styling cabin interiors are further boosting the market growth. Owing to the high production and high quality of the automotive components, the automotive interior market for passenger vehicles is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



However, low vehicle sales due to COVID-19 is expected to negatively impact the market in 2020; but, the growing demand for comfortable and luxurious interiors will drive the market through 2025.



Based on the component, the market has been segmented into central console, cockpit module, dome module, door panel, headliner & carpet, infotainment system, interior lighting and automotive seats. Due to the features, such as navigation and temperature display, among others, the market for infotainment systems is expected to grow at a robust pace until 2025.



In terms of regional analysis, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to acquire the leadership position during the forecast period due to the rising disposable income and the increasing demand for vehicles across the major economies in the region.



Some of the major players operating in the Global Automotive Interior Market are Faurecia S.A., Continental AG, Panasonic Corporation, Magna International, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Tachi-S Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls Inc., Lear Corporation, etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Automotive Interior Market, in terms of value and volume.

To classify and forecast the Global Automotive Interior Market based on vehicle type, component and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Automotive Interior Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Automotive Interior Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Automotive Interior Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Automotive Interior Market.

