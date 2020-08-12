TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SRHI, SRHI.WT) – SRHI Inc. (the “Company” or “SRHI”) today announced that it has granted, effective August 12, 2020, an aggregate of 2,400,000 stock options (each an "Option") to directors and an officer of the Company in accordance with the Company's current stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share (a "Share") of the Company at a price equal to the five (5) day volume weighted average trading price of SRHI on the Toronto Stock Exchange from the date of grant, being today. The options have a term of ten years. Fifty percent (50%) of the Options will vest on the first anniversary of the date of the grant, with the remaining fifty percent (50%) of the Options vesting immediately.



About SRHI Inc.

SRHI is a publicly-listed company based in Toronto and its principal operating business is its 70% equity interest in the producing copper mine Minera Tres Valles in Salamanca, Chile. For more information about SRHI, please visit www.srhi.ca .

