VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTCQB: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) (“Upco”) is pleased to announce that, following a successful testing and onboarding phase, it has completed an agreement with Vodafone GmbH to become a partner in the Vodafone Pass program. Under the terms of the agreement, Upco Mobile Messenger will be integrated in the VF-Chat-Pass Germany (excluding VoIP data traffic), with the official commercial launch on August 12, 2020.



Vodafone GmbH, a German subsidiary of Vodafone Group plc, provides mobile phone, DSL, LTE, cable internet, landlines, cable TV and IPTV services to customers in Germany. As of the fourth quarter of 2019, the company had 51 million mobile customers in Germany, making it the largest provider of mobile phone services in Germany. Vodafone Group plc is a British multinational telecommunications company, headquartered in London, and ranks fourth among mobile operator groups globally.

The Vodafone Chat Pass program enables subscribers to use currently available Messenger Apps, now including Upco Mobile Messenger, to stay in touch without consuming their high-speed volume. The Pass program includes many major providers, including Facebook Messenger, Threema, and WhatsApp.

Benefits to Upco and its users via this partnership include:

A substantial increase of Upco’s visibility in countries served by the Vodafone Pass program.

Use of the Vodafone Mobile Network which will ensure secure, reliable and rapid communications.

Mr. Andrea Pagani, Chief Executive Officer, Upco International Inc., commented, “Vodafone is a major telecom player, and this partnership is an important validation of both our app and the reliable service that we provide. It is also a key step in terms of increasing awareness of the Upco brand in the European community as part of our larger corporate strategy.”

