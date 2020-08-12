SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company”), a leading provider of internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enables targeted advertising and online retails, today announced the release of two new smart screen products—the 43-inch screen and the 55-inch screen.



Taoping’s 43-inch and 55-inch smart screens have resolutions of 1080*1920 pixels and 3840*2160 pixels, respectively. The body of the smart screen is mainly white, made of glass and metal. Through the Taoping Smart Cloud Platform, users can manage smart screens remotely and effectively.

For a long time, Taoping’s advertising strategies are actively designed to fit specific scenes, such as those in residential communities or public facilities. To achieve this goal, the Company launched the 43-inch and 55-inch screens based on its current 18.5-inch, 21.5-inch, and 32-inch screens. The two newly launched screens can be applied to a wider range of life scenes. With the slim and exquisite design appearance and delicate display effects, Taoping’s new screens greatly enhance the visual impact of advertising and deepen the audience’s impression of advertising.

“The release of the two smart screens will allow us to provide better scenario-based marketing service to advertisers,” said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, CEO and Chairman of TAOP. “Through big data analysis, the Taoping platform will deeply integrate advertising with more life scenes, deeply understands and analyzes user needs, and accurately target consumer groups with different types of advertisements.”

About Taoping Inc.

Taoping Inc. (formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc.) (TAOP), is a leading provider of smart display terminals and solutions for targeted advertising and online retails. The Company provides the integrated end-to-end digital advertising solutions enabling customers to distribute and manage ads on cloud-based ad display screens. Connecting owners of Taoping screens, advertisers and consumers, it builds up a resource sharing "Smart IoT Screen Network- Taoping App - Taoping Go (e-Store)" media ecosystem to ultimately achieve the mission "our technology makes advertising and branding affordable and effective for everyone." To learn more, please visit http://www.taop.com/ .

