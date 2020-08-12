Atlanta, GA, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s easy to look at successful people and think that they have something different than the next person; more money, more drive, more help. The truth is, that most of them don’t. They do have a few qualities that help though, but these are more about facing fears and taking chances, rather than having a safety net.



Devin Wills is the President of A&W Contracting, a company he inherited when his father suddenly died. He’s also in the real-estate business and he’s at the helm of a growing his Instagram account that shares business tips and personal motivation. Here he shares some of his best tips for running a successful business.

If You Have a Phone and Some Cash, You Can Start a Business



The digital economy has endless opportunities. Having the ability to reach so many people, just from your bedroom, allows you to lean into your niche - someone out there will love it, and once you start getting better at it, more will come, and they will pay.



“The biggest challenge is overcoming that fear of starting”, he says. It’s not that hard anymore, and if you fail, the repercussions are smaller.



Place Value on Relationships Rather Than Profits



After losing his father at just 20-years-old, it was his friends, family, and the team his dad had built over years, who stepped up to help him. Fostering meaningful relationships with others means that the work people do extends beyond making money for both sides.



In business people’s first few contracts and endeavors, try to overdeliver. Really give one’s heart and soul to the work, even if it's not a big contract. It gets repaid tenfold, opening the doors to improving the quality of one’s relationships.



Train Your Mind To Seek Opportunities in Chaos



Devin has had his share of tougher times in life, and he hasn’t always been able to immediately pull himself out of it. He’s learned to look at things from more than one perspective. “Accept that things can and will get stressful, and know you will be stronger because of those challenges.” It's not something we can avoid, so we have to choose to look at chaos optimistically.

Find out what more Devin has to say on his Instagram @TheDevinWills.

