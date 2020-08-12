Dublin, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemical Preparations & Essential Oils (B2B Procurement) Purchasing World Report & Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Chemical Preparations & Essential Oils (B2B Procurement) Purchasing World Report gives data on a list of 42 categories of Raw Materials, Semi-Finished & Finished Products, Services, Sub-contracted Expenditures and Expenses by the 1216 entities in the Chemical preparations & essential oils sector. The data analyses each of up to 200 countries by each Product by 3 Time series: From 1997- 2019 and Forecasts 2020- 2027 & 2027-2046.



Purchasing World Database covers each country by each of the 42 Purchasing/Expenses Categories from 1997 with a forecast to 2046. This is a very large database with 2019 pages, 10044 spreadsheets, 9655 database tables, 577 illustrations. The report contains a number of Access databases which are an analogue of U.S. Government databases, and have the same database structures, datasets, field names, et al. The Database Edition is correlated with the U.S. Government NAICS/SIC code 325998H.



The report is made up of 59 market research chapters.



Key Topics Covered:



CHEMICAL PREPARATIONS & ESSENTIAL OILS (B2B PROCUREMENT) PURCHASING WORLD REPORT



Purchasing data for Chemical Preparations & Essential Oils (B2B Procurement), in each country, by each of 42 Product or Expenses Purchasing Groups, by each year, in US$ terms. Data from 1216 Chemical preparations & essential oils entities worldwide.



PURCHASES OF PRODUCTS & SERVICES (by country, by year, in US$):



1. Chemical preparations & essential oils

2. Raw & Feedstock Materials, n.e.c.

3. Finished Materials, n.e.c.

4. All other Input Materials & Components, n.e.c.

5. Buildings & Fittings

6. Plant & Equipment

7. Vehicles & Equipment

8. Data Processing, Software & Office Equipment

9. Miscellaneous Capital Purchases

10. New Technology Purchases

11. Process Technology Purchases

12. Research & Development Purchases

13. Fuel Purchases

14. Energy Purchases

15. Sub-Contracted Work Purchased

16. After-Sales Services Purchased

17. Technical Process Services Purchased

18. Technical Product Services Purchased

19. Legal & Public Relations Services Purchased

20. Leasing of Buildings

21. Rental & Leasing of Equipment

22. Financial Services Purchased

23. Building Maintenance & Services Purchased

24. Equipment Maintenance & Services Purchased

25. Services Purchased

26. Telecommunications & Data Services

27. Travel, Hotel & Subsistence Purchased

28. Office Supplies, Mailing,

29. Advertising Services & Media Purchases

30. Advertising Materials Purchases

31. Point of Sales Materials Purchases

32. Promotional Materials & Services Purchases

33. Sales Materials & Promotional Print

34. Contracted Logistics Services

35. Logistics Services Purchased

36. Contracted Warehouse & Storage Services

37. Warehouse & Storage Purchases

38. Contracted Product Handling Services

39. Product Handling Services Purchased

40. Contracted Process Services

41. Product Process Service Purchases



59 RESEARCH CHAPTERS:

1 Administration

2 Advertising

3 Buyers - Commercial Operations

4 Buyers - Competitors

5 Buyers - Major City

6 Buyers - Products

7 Buyers - Trade Cell

8 Competitive Industry Analysis

9 Competitor Analysis

10 Country Focus

11 Distribution

12 Business Decision Scenarios

13 Capital Costs Scenarios

14 Cashflow Option Scenarios

15 Cost Structure Scenarios

16 Historic Industry Balance Sheet

17 Historic Marketing Costs & Margins

18 Investment + Cost Reduction Scenarios

19 Market Climate Scenarios

20 Marketing Costs

21 Marketing Expenditure Scenarios

22 Marketing Margins

23 Strategic Options Scenarios

24 Survival Scenarios

25 Tactical Options Scenarios

26 Geographic Data

27 Industry Norms

28 Major City Market Analysis

29 Capital Access Scenarios

30 Market Cashflow Scenarios

31 Economic Climate Scenarios

32 Market Investment + Costs Scenarios

33 Marketing Expenditure Scenarios

34 Market Risk Scenarios

35 Market Strategic Options

36 Market Survival Options

37 Market Tactical Options

38 Marketing Expenditure -v- Market Share

39 Marketing Strategy Development

40 Markets

41 Operational Analysis

42 Overseas Development

43 Personnel Management

44 Physical Distribution + Customer Handling

45 Pricing

46 Process + Order Handling

47 Product Analysis

48 Product Development

49 Product Marketing Factors

50 Product Mix

51 Product Summary

52 Profit Risk Scenarios

53 Promotional Mix

54 Salesforce Decisions

55 Sales Promotion

56 Surveys

57 Targets -Product + Market

58 Technology

59 Trade Cell Analysis.



