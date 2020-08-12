Dublin, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Magnesium Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for metal magnesium is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% globally during the forecast period.
Rising number of automobile and aerospace applications along with the growing demand for magnesium alloys are driving the market growth of metal magnesium.
Chemically reactive, less ductility and competition from other metals are expected to hinder the market growth.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Demand for Alloys in Manufacturing Industries
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The Metal Magnesium Market is consolidated in nature with a few players dominating a significant portion of the market. Some of the major companies are Shanxi Yinguang Magnesium Industry (Group) Co., Ltd, Dead Sea Magnesium, US Magnesium, POSCO, and Gossan Resources Ltd., among others.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Applications from Automobile and Aerospace Sectors
4.1.2 Growing Demand for Alloying with other Metals
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Chemically Reactive and Low Ductility
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 End-user Industry
5.1.1 Automotive
5.1.2 Aerospace
5.1.3 Electronics
5.1.4 Sports
5.1.5 Medical
5.1.6 Other End-user Industries
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Asia-Pacific
5.2.1.1 China
5.2.1.2 India
5.2.1.3 Japan
5.2.1.4 South Korea
5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.2 North America
5.2.2.1 United States
5.2.2.2 Canada
5.2.2.3 Mexico
5.2.3 Europe
5.2.3.1 Germany
5.2.3.2 United Kingdom
5.2.3.3 Italy
5.2.3.4 France
5.2.3.5 Russia
5.2.3.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle-East & Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.2 South Africa
5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle-East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Dead Sea Magnesium
6.4.2 Gossan Resources Ltd
6.4.3 Latrobe Magnesium Ltd
6.4.4 Nanjing Yunhai Special Metals Co., Ltd.
6.4.5 Nevada Clean Magnesium Inc
6.4.6 POSCO
6.4.7 RIMA
6.4.8 Shanxi Yinguang Magnesium Industry (Group) Co., Ltd
6.4.9 Solikamsk Magnesium Works
6.4.10 Taiyuan Tongxiang
6.4.11 US Magnesium LLC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/djcbhz
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: