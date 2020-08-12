PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced that IHP Microelectronics, based in Frankfurt, Germany, has selected Veeco’s TurboDisc® metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) system for the development of high-performance, silicon-based microelectronic technologies. IHP is an expert in the fields of silicon-based systems, highest-frequency integrated circuits, and technologies for wireless and broadband communication.



“We are honored to work with IHP, a well-respected institute and a driving force of innovation and leadership in the German and European microelectronic and communication space,” commented Ajit Paranjpe, Veeco’s chief technology officer. “Their selection of our TurboDisc platform is validation of its exceptional process capabilities and ability to help enable game-changing technologies. We look forward to continuing to support IHP as they continue to innovate and execute on their mission.”

Veeco’s TurboDisc platform has been the foundation of Veeco’s decades of compound semiconductor materials science leadership. The proprietary technology is a key enabler for today’s demanding As/P and GaN applications critical for next-generation communications infrastructure and highly efficient microelectronic devices. The TurboDisc platform provides production ramping due to faster recipe capabilities up to 50% quicker than when using traditional batch tools. In addition, the platform also includes Veeco’s IsoFlange™ and SymmHeat™ technologies, which provide homogeneous laminar flow and uniform temperature profile across the entire wafer delivering world-class uniformity and repeatability.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

About IHP Microelectronics

The IHP performs research and development in the fields of silicon-based systems, highest-frequency integrated circuits, and technologies for wireless and broadband communication. The focus of research at the institute is oriented towards issues relevant for business, resulting in applications for telecommunications, semiconductor and automotive industries, aerospace, telemedicine, and automation technologies. The institute has developed into an internationally recognized competence center for silicon-germanium technologies. Learn more at https://www.ihp-microelectronics.com/en/start.html.

