Leading San Diego, California, Cannabis Analytical Testing Lab Opens Second U.S. Location

San Diego, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs (“InfiniteCAL” or “the Company”), a full-service analytical testing lab for the cannabis and hemp industries, announced today that the Company opened its cannabis analysis lab in the expanding market of Michigan, marking its second location in the U.S. The lab will begin testing cannabis products immediately, and is approved to service both the state’s medical and recreational markets. InfiniteCAL’s newest analytical testing lab will be located at 4400 Ann Arbor Road, in Jackson, Mich.

Founded by two PhD chemists Josh Swider and Dave Marelius, InfiniteCAL aims to set the standard for quality cannabis testing nationwide. Drawing from the Company’s proven success in the California market, Michigan cannabis businesses can trust that InfiniteCAL utilizes top-of-the-line instruments and offers a faster turnaround time for testing results than currently available in the state of Michigan.

“Expanding on the success we have experienced at our founding facility in San Diego has been a long-time vision of mine and bringing this new lab online is such an honor and exciting milestone for our company,” said Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs CEO Joshua Swider. “While these are very difficult times for many Americans, we have been working diligently for over a year to open this new lab in the rapid-growth market of Michigan. With many cannabis businesses being deemed essential, and medicinal users still needing their medicine, we have moved forward with this opening and are proud to be a part of the important movement in Michigan. I would like to thank our dedicated team in the state who have fought through hard times to make this dream a reality.”

Michigan’s 2020 adult-use sales will total between $400 million and $475 million, growing to $1.9 billion-$2.4 billion by 2024, according to The Marijuana Business Factbook. InfiniteCAL is positioned to become a leader in this burgeoning market with its exceptional team of seasoned industry professionals, including PhD chemists and biologists.

For more information about Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs in Michigan, visit https://infinitecalmi.com/

About Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs

Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs offers a wide range of quality assurance analyses in addition to state compliance testing to uphold brands to the highest standards for premium products. InfiniteCAL believes the purpose of quality assurance and compliance testing is for public safety. The Company holds scientific integrity above anything else and delivers consistent and factual results for all clients.

Media Contact

Cassandra Dowell

CMW Media

cassandra@cmwmedia.com

858.264.6600