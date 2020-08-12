NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextCorps and SecondMuse announced that they are accepting applications from startups with innovative climate tech hardware prototypes for a spot in their Cohort 3 manufacturing programs: Hardware Scaleup , which NextCorps manages in conjunction with REV: Ithaca Startup Works in upstate New York, and M-Corps , which SecondMuse manages in New York City. Designed to help support climate tech innovation—from prototype to production—companies are encouraged to attend informational webinars offered through August 31 and submit their application by September 8, 2020.



The Cohort 3 manufacturing programs, which will kick off in October, provide entrepreneurs with a unique blend of support that helps accelerate manufacturing readiness and quickly move prototypes into volume production. This includes access to technical experts and mentors, curated manufacturing tours, funding opportunities, and a supportive community of peers who are on the same journey.

“Manufacturing is hard. These programs support climate tech startups to get to market faster by reducing the headaches associated with manufacturing,” said Shelby Thompson, senior community manager, SecondMuse. “They also help advance New York State’s clean energy and greenhouse gas reduction goals by making available new technologies that can have a significant impact.”

“Scaling and commercializing new technologies requires strong collaboration and partnerships,” added Mike Riedlinger, managing director, technology commercialization, NextCorps. “Our programs are structured to give entrepreneurs access to the connections that can help them successfully move their technologies into volume manufacturing.”

Partners in the two programs include LaunchNY, New Lab , Urban Future Lab , Maiic, CEBIP , Partsimony, Cornell University , REV: Ithaca Startup Works , RIT Golisano Institute for Sustainability , NIST Manufacturing Extension Partnership , and many contract manufacturers, industrial organizations, industry leaders, and funders across the state.

Building on Success

The announcement comes after the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) renewed its support of NextCorps and SecondMuse earlier this year to advance the scale up of innovation to meet Governor Cuomo’s nation-leading Climate and Clean Energy goals, as outlined in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA). In their already two years of programming, 33 startups have been supported by NextCorps and SecondMuse. Despite disruptions related to COVID-19, companies including Cellec, Ecolectro, Skyven, Southern Tier Technologies , Switched Source , Enertiv , Pvilion, Actasys, Unique Electric Solutions , and Tarform continue to grow. Collectively these companies have raised an additional $28 million in funding during their time in the program while generating approximately $10 million in sales revenue. The assistance has had dramatic impacts on success, demonstrating the value of both manufacturing readiness and access to global and domestic manufacturers in New York State.

“The beneficial connections we’ve made through the program have changed our manufacturing strategy,” said Rhonda Staudt, founder, Combined Energies, LLC , a startup participant. “It’s opened the door to finding a high-quality contract manufacturer that can build our boards, so we don’t have to do it ourselves.”

“Going through the Manufacturing Readiness Level (MRL) assessment helped us truly understand where we are within our manufacturing processes, as well as the steps we need to take to get to full production run," said JC Jung, cofounder, Tarform Motorcycles.

How to Apply

Cohort 3 started accepting applications on July 27 and the application period will be open through September 8, 2020. The selection criterion focuses on the potential of an existing hardware prototype device that can be scaled up to mass production to meaningfully lower carbon emissions and support clean energy. To help companies assess whether the program is right for them, they can attend virtual information sessions that will be held in August. The sessions cover topics such as: what participants can expect from the program, a list of tools and resources that will be available, and how the programs can help push a company forward. Initial sessions were hosted on August 5 and 11, with additional sessions available on the following dates:

Info Session III Webinar - August 19, 2020 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. EST - Hosted by SecondMuse with a focus on the Production Scaleup Roadmap Tool

- - Hosted by SecondMuse with a focus on the Production Scaleup Roadmap Tool Info Session IV : Webinar - August 24, 2020 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. EST - Hosted by NextCorps and RIT, and cohosted with Second Muse, exploring Greenhouse Gas reduction

- Hosted by NextCorps and RIT, and cohosted with Second Muse, exploring Greenhouse Gas reduction Info Session V: Webinar - August 31, 2020 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST – Co-hosted by SecondMuse and NextCorps with a focus on Mentors and Program Alumni

To apply to or learn more about the program, go to https://mcorps.paperform.co/ .

About NextCorps

NextCorps provides a suite of services, including technology commercialization support for very early-stage opportunities, business incubation for high-growth potential startups, and growth services, for manufacturing companies seeking to improve their top- and bottom-line performance. For more information, visit www.nextcorps.org . For more information on Hardware Scaleup, go to scaleup.nextcorps.org .

About SecondMuse

SecondMuse is an impact and innovation company that builds resilient economies by supporting entrepreneurs and the ecosystems around them. They do this by designing, developing, and implementing a mix of innovation programming and investing capital. From Singapore to San Francisco, SecondMuse programs define inspiring visions, build lasting businesses and unite people across the globe. Over the last decade, they’ve designed and implemented programs on 7 continents with 600+ organizations such as NASA, The World Bank, and Nike. To find out more about how SecondMuse is positively shaping the world, visit: www.secondmuse.com . For more information on M-Corps, go to https://www.manufacturenewyork.com/ .