TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G, OTC: DTMXF) is pleased to announce that it has secured rights to sell and distribute South Korean manufacturer PCL, Inc.’s (“PCL”) COV05 COVID19 Rapid Antigen Detection Kits. These test kits are suitable for point of care tests. No extra equipment is needed. They are easy to use with over 97% accuracy, and results are available in 5 to 10 minutes.



The Antigen Rapid Diagnosis Kit developed by PCL is a method of fluorescently measuring the presence of a COVID-19 infection. It is an in-vitro diagnostic medicaldevice to detect the SARS-CoV-2 antigen from a person’s oropharyngeal and nasopharyngeal secretions if the specimen contains antigens to SARS-CoV-2, a colored line appears in the T line area.

View the PCL test by clicking the link PCL COVID-19 ANTIBODY TEST - COV0

"According to the manufacturer, PCL, this test can detect antigens of COVID-19 from a swab in the nose or throat and provide results in 10 minutes with over 97% accuracy," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex. “These almost-instant kits can be easily used at home. With the rise of cases in the United States and throughout the world, we at Datametrex believes it is critical to test and protect.”

PCL states that the clinical sensitivity (confirmed the actual positive of the approved person) is 100% and the clinical specificity (confirmed the actual negative of the negative person) is 97.78%. Early detection using rapid tests will also provide further protection to Canada’s front-line workers, especially health care professionals.

The following certifications have been awarded to these PCL Antigen Test Kits: CE Certificate, Korea FDA, FIND Listed, UNGM Supplier. Countries includes the EU, 2 countries in the Middle East- Qatar and UAE, India, Russia, 3 countries in Latin America- Guatemala, Ecuador, and Colombia.

The PCL Antigen Detection kit has the CE Certificate meaning that the manufacturer and products have met EU declaration of standards for health, safety, and environmental protection, allowing this product to be sold within the 22 countries in the European Economic Area.

Worldwide, currently there have been over 19.7M people who have been tested positive for COVID-19 but the actual case count is believed to be higher, as a significant number of asymptomatic people may not have been tested. Even more worrying is that most families have had to wait more than 72 hours for their test results to come back from both public and private labs increasing the possibility of spreading the virus.

Rapid Diagnosis Kit is easy when there are no symptoms even after COVID-19 infection, or when 'positive' and 'negative' are not evident in tests such as RT-PCR. When an infection occurs, an antigen against COVID-19 is formed in the body after some time, so it is a post-test that is essential as a preventive measure.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time. Health Canada must approve these COVID-19 test kits before they can be used in Canada. The Company plans to sell these kits in all countries where the kits have been approved for sale.

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy ( www.nexalogy.com ). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com .

