REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium digital technology company PubMatic today announced that its Identity Hub is the first globally scaled identity and header bidding solution and the market standard for publishers looking to seamlessly manage multiple identity partners and maximize revenue. Identity Hub now supports 10 identity partners, and a new server-to-server integration with OpenWrap header bidding provides streamlined wrapper and identity capabilities.



Built on Prebid, Identity Hub also gives publishers increased scale and transparency. PubMatic leads the market in publisher adoption, with more than 75 global publishers -- including Dictionary.com -- using Identity Hub across 20 countries worldwide.

Identity Hub provides a seamless transition from third-party cookies to consumer opt-in based first-party identity, which improves ad personalization for consumers and provides higher ROI for advertisers. The ID-agnostic solution delivers the accuracy, privacy and scale necessary to enable targeted advertising on the open internet. PubMatic’s ID partnerships now include new integrations with LiveRamp , BritePool and ID5. These partnerships bring advertisers premium publisher alternatives to walled gardens -- while increasing buyer choice and publisher fill rates. Publishers already live with Identity Hub have seen up to 3X lift in bid rate, match rate, and addressability.

“Identity Hub demonstrates that the cookieless future enables open web publishers to create far more effective and efficient targeted marketing opportunities, with new, high-value options outside the walled gardens,” said David Moore, BritePool's CEO. “We are excited to participate in bringing this initiative to the marketplace.”

In addition to higher performance, the new release of Identity Hub offers publishers simple integrations and is interoperable with multiple wrappers and easy to use. Publishers using Prebid or OpenWrap, PubMatic’s Prebid-based header bidding wrapper, have full control over identity partner selection and integration, and can turn on new identity partners in a few simple clicks, limiting the need for expensive development costs. The release also features advanced analytics and reporting including addressability, lift, eCPM and fill rate.

“PubMatic created Identity Hub to be open and easy for publishers to offer increased flexibility and addressability for buyers without relying on third-party cookies,” said Andrew Baron, vice president of marketplace at PubMatic. “As major advertisers look for effective alternatives to the walled gardens, PubMatic’s solutions will help them reach their audiences on the open web with control and transparency. The combination of Identity Hub and OpenWrap gives publishers a future-proofed header bidding and identity solution with greater efficiency and revenue opportunities.”

Advertisers benefit from the ability to select from a wide range of partner identity solutions, significantly increasing reach, contextual relevance, and ultimately, campaign ROI. Advertisers can easily reach their target audiences across the open web using their ID of choice through their DSP partner, replicating the ease and scale of targeting on a walled garden platform, but with more transparency, control and premium content.

About PubMatic

PubMatic delivers superior revenue to publishers by being the sell-side platform of choice for agencies and advertisers. The PubMatic platform empowers independent app developers and publishers to maximize their digital advertising monetization while enabling advertisers to increase ROI by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has created an efficient, global infrastructure and remains at the forefront of programmatic innovation. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 14 offices and eight data centers worldwide.

