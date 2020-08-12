UK-based independent mobile analytics company Opensignal recorded download speed experiences for users in Canada with once again TELUS leading the pack and adding another six national network leadership awards to its collection



In May, Canada’s average 4G download speed experience was 59.6 Mbps tying with South Korea’s networks at 59.0 Mbps. Now TELUS leads in Download Speed Experience in Canada with a speed of 72.7 Mbps.

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS announced that it has earned top spot nationally for its Download Speed Experience, Upload Speed Experience, Video Experience and Voice App Experience, and tied for first for Games Experience and 4G Coverage Experience in UK-based Opensignal’s Canada: Mobile Network Experience Report 1. Notably in May 2020, Opensignal recorded Canada’s average 4G download speed experience at 59.6 Mbps tying with South Korea’s networks at 59.0 Mbps respectively, signalling the strength of Canada’s global-leading mobile networks. TELUS leads in Download Speed Experience with a speed of 72.7 Mbps, which is 5.2 Mbps faster than its closest rival.

“Earning this multi-year, international recognition from U.K-based Opensignal reaffirms TELUS’ position as the company that provides customers with the leading network experience, not only in Canada but globally,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 crisis and look ahead to a period of recovery, Canadians can continue to rely on our infrastructure to keep them connected to the people, information and resources that matter most. Indeed, this acknowledgement of the speed, reliability and geographic coverage of our network has never been more meaningful and I am incredibly grateful to the dedicated TELUS team members whose skill, innovation and passion for delivering a terrific customer experience, are enabling positive social, educational and economic outcomes for our country and our fellow citizens.”

Other key findings from Opensignal showcase the following:

Provincially, TELUS led the pack for Download Speed Experience and Voice App Experience when compared against Canada’s major providers in Opensignal’s Canada, Provinces, Mobile Network Experience, July 2020 2 report.

report. In the West, TELUS leads in Video Experience, Download Speed Experience, Upload Speed Experience, Games Experience, Voice App Experience and 4G Availability

Telus has consistently won the Download Speed Experience category in every Opensignal report since January 2017

In Opensignal’s city analysis, Telus won or shared 10 out of 11 of the city-level awards for Video Experience.

TELUS’ wireless and wireline networks continue to serve Canadians extremely well during COVID-19. Usage has spiked considerably as Canadians stay home and keep connected to school, work, government support, and friends and family. We continue to grow and maintain capacities that support TELUS’ network resiliency and world class performance standards to ensure that our customers have a seamless, robust experience in these challenging times.

The recognition from Opensignal accompanies the sustained accolades TELUS has repeatedly earned over the years in respect of our world-leading wireless networks. This year alone, TELUS was recognized by other independent industry-leading experts, including US-based J.D. Power, Seattle-based Ookla, Victoria-based Tutela, and New York-based PCMag, building on an outstanding record of achievement with respect to network excellence. Notably, these awards are based on TELUS’ national networks, inclusive of both urban and rural coverage.

Since 2000, TELUS has invested almost $200 billion in network infrastructure, spectrum, and operations to enhance the coverage, speed, and reliability of its world-class network and connect customers from coast to coast to coast. TELUS has committed to invest a further $40 billion over the next three years in critical technology components to support the roll out of 5G networks which will enhance innovation and help drive digital development across industries in a new age of hyper-connectedness.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.8 billion in annual revenue and 15.3 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $736 million and 1.4 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

Brandi Rees

TELUS Media Relations

brandi.rees@telus.com

_______________________

1 Opensignal Awards — Canada: Mobile Network Experience Report August 2020, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period April 1 – June 29, 2020 © 2020 Opensignal Limited.