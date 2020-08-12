Silver Spring, MD, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AHPA has a long history of guiding herbal products companies to best practices that help them be successful in their businesses while promoting the responsible commerce of herbs. AHPA’s Second Annual Hemp-CBD Virtual Congress that will be held virtually on August 27 will provide invaluable guidance to this rapidly growing yet uncertain market segment.

For over 10 years, AHPA has managed its Cannabis Committee, and has been assisting the fast-emerging hemp industry by leveraging AHPA’s expertise in working with regulatory agencies and other institutions that impact the herbal products industry. When a market segment is new, AHPA’s experience is invaluable, and never more so than with the hemp and CBD market today. With the evolving and inconsistent regulatory climate, companies in this space need to draw from AHPA’s experience taking other herbal products from unregulated to well-established and thriving.

The Hemp-CBD Virtual Congress has assembled over 20 established and influential industry experts to address vulnerabilities companies face from an agricultural, regulatory, manufacturing and marketing point of view. This includes financial and regulatory snapshots which will help to inform important business decisions such as product development, agricultural strategy, and marketing initiatives. Multiple opportunities for attendee interaction with industry experts are part of the Virtual Congress agenda.

“We’re pleased to have FTC, USDA, Senator Ron Wyden, and many hemp industry leaders share their expert and candid comments on where the industry is headed and pitfalls to avoid along the way,” said Asa Waldstein, Senior Vice President of Functional Remedies and AHPA Cannabis Committee chair. “A lot can go wrong when operating a hemp-CBD company, and this agenda hits all the areas of vulnerability that must be planned for.”

“This segment of the industry has grown extremely fast, attracting people with varying levels of experience with the dietary supplements marketplace and the relevant regulatory agencies,” said Michael McGuffin, President of AHPA. “For AHPA, hemp and CBD products are another in a long list of herbs we have helped companies build businesses upon, and the same levels of expertise that we have guided other companies in acquiring are available to new members as well.”

Event Details

Thursday August 27, 2020

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM PST

Agenda, speakers and registration at ahpa.org

