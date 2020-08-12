NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via BioMedWire -- There’s an exciting buildup underway for the 2nd annual FWD Pharma Conference , slated to be held Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 2020. With a well-curated lineup of marketing and brand practitioners from the leading life sciences organizations, this virtual conference has established itself as the No. 1 digital transformation event for pharma, life sciences and biotech leaders seeking guidance in a complex digital world.



Produced by Lincoln Health Network, FWD Pharma promises to amplify attendees’ digital transformation of commercial operations and market access through omnichannel engagements, campaign analytics, and marketing automation. The event itself will feature keynotes, interactive panels, case studies, hands-on workshops, and peer-to-peer learning opportunities. A diverse faculty of marketing and brand practitioners from leading life sciences organizations will share successful strategies to instigate critical internal change within an organization to understand the digital trends most prominent in today’s shifting landscape, prioritizing those with the most impact.

An established faculty of over 45 industry leaders will take the lead on a variety of seminar tracks, including product launch, commercialization, and marketing. The event will feature a cross-collaboration environment for medical, commercialization, and marketing professionals; an all-day seminar on promotional materials; well-defined best practices for pre- and post-product commercialization; and a focus on enhancing marketing strategies for all stakeholders.

Keynote speakers include Omar Khateeb, director of growth for Potrero Medical; Nick Lucente, consumer and digital marketing director at AstraZeneca; and Tarak Shah, associate director at Amgen. FWD Pharma is a must-attend event for life sciences professionals from pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device organizations with responsibilities in a range of areas, including marketing, brand/product development, digital engagement, and many more.

To learn more and register, visit: http://www.fwdpharmaconference.com



About Lincoln Health Network

Lincoln Health Network is the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences go-to source for thought leadership and industry news. Research is driven through industry case studies – providing actionable data, benchmarking and insights into leading programs. Along with leading regulatory and compliance information, Lincoln Health Network’s events provide a dynamic platform for professionals to gain new education, expand your network and drive business results. Each conference, summit and workshop connect decision makers with peer networking, technology solutions and cutting-edge, peer-driven content. To learn more about Lincoln Health Network, visit: https://lincolnhealthnetwork.com/

Conference Contact:

Scott Grossman

scottg@gsmiweb.com

201.266.3677