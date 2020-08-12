The full-scale remodel of the “Ocean Bluff” residence showcases high-end of luxury living in southern British Columbia. Already receiving international attention and awards, the project is the studio’s entry-piece for Western Living Magazine’s annual awards.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madeleine Design Group is proud to showcase their recently completed Ocean Bluff project in a suburban Vancouver. The original vision: to create a luxurious oceanfront property in total harmony with the natural beauty of its surroundings. Awarded to the studio in January 2016 as a partial renovation, it was finished four years later in January 2020 after evolving into a breathtaking full remodel and addition onto a 10,000SF home.

Principal designer Madeleine Sloback’s passion for finishing carpentry and millwork is showcased throughout Ocean Bluff, expressed perfectly in the meticulously designed custom wall paneling in the study. The home features an open floor plan filled with multi-use spaces and utilizes a thoughtful layering of lighting, materials, and finishes that tell a design story: each room is unique but is complementary to the next.

From every angle of the home, Madeleine Design Group’s involvement is felt in the ultra-luxe final project, right down to the art on the walls. Sloback says: “We had previously outfitted the home with custom selected and designed furniture, and while they were away on an extended vacation, we finalized the home with thoughtfully curated artwork and decor. When they returned to their beautifully finished home, they loved everything so much they decided to keep most everything.”

The selection as one of Western Living Magazine’s 12 finalists (out of over 100 entries) for the Robert Ledingham Memorial Award Emerging Designer category is just the most recent recognition for Madeleine Design Group’s excellence in design. Other attention received for the Ocean Bluff project includes the International Property Awards’ Five Star Award for Bathroom Design in British Columbia, the NKBA Design Excellence Award for Best Large Contemporary Bathroom, and a nomination for the 2020 Georgie Awards in the category of Best Any Room for the home’s Light Powder Room.

Madeleine Sloback and her team at Madeleine Design Group are available to discuss Ocean Bluff, other high-end projects under development, or to contribute to a conversation on luxury interior design and renovation. Please visit https://www.madeleinedesigngroup.com for more information on Madeleine Design Group and further samples of their work. Print-quality photos of Ocean Bluff are available upon request.

About Madeleine Design Group Inc.: Madeleine Design Group is a high-end, award-winning, full-service interior design firm located in Vancouver, BC. Founded in 2014 by principal Madeleine Sloback, the studio’s mission is simple and direct: to help clients develop a vision of their dream home and turn it into reality. To have Madeleine and her expert team start on your next project, visit https://www.madeleinedesigngroup.com/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f558e4a-60d2-4b0d-88db-ccec5e4cc395

Contact: Ken Shallcross, MA+DS Agency – or 718.884.0689