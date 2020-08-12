DENVER, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient , a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that Ben Nowacky, Senior Vice President of Product has been selected to join the CompTIA ISAO (Information Sharing and Analysis Organization) Executive Council, the member-led guiding body that will chart the direction in close consultation with the membership. CompTIA ISAO will serve as the focal point for dealing with cyber-threats to technology vendors, MSPs, solution providers, integrators, distributors, and business technology consultants.



“As we continue to digitize all aspects of modern life, it is critical for the IT channel ecosystem to protect their clients’ businesses from ever-evolving cyberattacks,” said Nowacky. “We are committed to helping our partners Protect Everything for their clients, and we believe our involvement and leadership on CompTIA ISAO will provide the education, enablement, and resources they need to navigate the landscape. Together, we will fight back against this existential threat and do the right thing for our industry.”

The CompTIA ISAO is dedicated to advancing the cybersecurity resiliency of the global technology industry. It is a resource where organizations in the business of technology can share real-time threat intelligence, analysis of potential impacts, coordinated countermeasure response efforts, cybersecurity best-practice adoption, and workforce education.

“We are in a time of unprecedented and malicious hacking activity, much of which is targeted specifically at technology product, service and solution companies,” said MJ Shoer, executive director of the CompTIA ISAO. “Companies like Axcient are stepping up to provide more resources to companies about cybersecurity that are so critical right now. This committee was built to change the cybersecurity landscape by bringing together the know-how and power of the industry to deliver timely, relevant, actionable threat intelligence that companies can use to protect themselves and more importantly, keep their customers safe and secure.”

