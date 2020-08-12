Enedo Plc Stock Exchange Release August 12, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.





Enedo has agreed on a new stand-still period with main financier bank and Jussi Capital





In the financial statement release and annual report of 2019, the group communicated plans to realign its debt financing by the summer 2020. The goal of the rearrangement is to create adequate resources for implementation of the new strategy and to increase efficiency of its capital utilization.

As part of the planned financial arrangement, company has today agreed on a new stand-still period regarding parent company loans until 30.6.2021 with its main financier bank and Jussi Capital. The previous stand-still agreement period ended on 30.6.2020.

