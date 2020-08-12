Healthier for you brand kicks off construction at four community college campuses

Burleson, TX, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL ) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill, Healthy Joe’s, MMG Burger Bar & Meal Plan AF a fast-casual concept known for serving ‘healthier for you’ meals, today announced that it has started construction at four campus locations at Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA). The campus locations at Alexandria, Loudoun, Manassas and Woodbridge will offer fare from Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe’s and will also provide grab-n-go options for students and faculty who are on the run. Breakfast will be available at all four campuses and an expanded smoothie and coffee bar will be on the Alexandria and Woodbridge campuses. The company plans to be open in late August to welcome the 2020/2021 academic year. Guests can dine-in, take-out or have meals delivered locally. Curbside pick-up options will also be available on select campuses to cater to social distancing practices.

Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) is the largest public educational institution in Virginia and the second-largest community college in the United States, comprised of more than 70,000 students and 2,600 faculty and staff members.

Muscle Maker, Inc. recently announced that it has signed a lease at Texas Tech University bringing the corporate university count to five this fall. The brand was selected by a panel of faculty and students to be a part of the 83 million, five story addition to the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center at El Paso.

“The construction phase has begun and we’re gearing up to get these four locations open for the new school year” said Michael Roper, Chief Executive Officer of Muscle Maker Grill. “We know students and faculty will love our ‘healthier for you’ options. We have something for everybody from vegetarians to those following a high protein or keto diet. Our grab-n-go options make it even easier for our guests to eat healthier in between classes or meeting with peers. You may even see some unique menu offerings and beverages at these college locations. The presence at NOVA and Texas Tech supports our long-term non-traditional growth strategy that includes military bases, universities and delivery-only ghost kitchens.”

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995, Muscle Maker Grill features high-quality, great-tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features chicken, grass-fed beef, steak, turkey, pasta, burgers, flatbread pizzas, wraps, and entrée salads. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com .

