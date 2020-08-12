Portland, OR, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global smart meter data management market generated $666.1 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $1.89 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 16.4% from 2017 to 2023. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenario.

Rise in adoption of advanced metering infrastructure technologies, increase in need for both prescriptive & predictive analytics, and incentives & efforts from governments across the globe drive the growth of the global smart meter data management market. However, data management issues and high installation costs of smart meters hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in volume of meter data creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4523

Covid-19 scenario:

The benefits for smart meter data management has been increased as the advanced metering infrastructure provides consumption feedback for billing systems without the need for operators to visit the places to get monthly reading.

However, the new installation of smart meters in commercial and residential projects has been postponed due to the restrictions on the construction industry during the global lockdown.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Smart Meter Data Management Market



The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global smart meter data management market based on component, deployment type, and region.

Based on component, the software segment contributed to the largest share with more than two-thirds in 2016, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.3% from 2017 to 2023.

Based on application, the electric segment accounted for the largest share in 2016, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the gas segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4523

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share in 2016, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, LAMEA is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2017 to 2023.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Oracle Corporation, Trilliant Holdings, Inc., Arad Group, Itron, Elster Group GmbH, Aclara Technologies LLC, Siemens AG, ElectSolve Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Enoro, and Landis+Gyr.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media , Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com