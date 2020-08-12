Dublin, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wooden Furniture Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wooden furniture market is poised to grow by $44.86 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the growth of real estate and construction industry and increasing number of office spaces. The study identifies the rising demand for luxury furniture as one of the prime reasons for driving the wooden furniture market growth during the next few years.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wooden furniture market vendors that include:

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Duresta Upholstery Ltd.

Herman Miller Inc.

HNI Corp.

Inter IKEA Holding B.V.

Laura Ashley Holdings plc

Okamura Corp.

Steelcase Inc.

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Yihua Enterprise (Group) Co. Ltd.

Also, the wooden furniture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product



6. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Home - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Office - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

7. Customer Landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Duresta Upholstery Ltd.

Herman Miller Inc.

HNI Corp.

Inter IKEA Holding B.V.

Laura Ashley Holdings plc

Okamura Corp.

Steelcase Inc.

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Yihua Enterprise (Group) Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tyst6b

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900