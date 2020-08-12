Portland, OR, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Italy travel insurance market generated $440.00 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $909.00 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

However, lack of awareness regarding benefits of travel and other insurance schemes restrain the market growth. Furthermore, technological developments such as geo-location and global positioning systems are expected to provide new growth opportunities in the near future.

Download Full PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4527

Covid-19 scenario:

The demand of travel insurance is expected to decline as several countries have imposed travel ban due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to the Covid-19 impact on the travel industry, coverage for viral outbreaks will also be included in the insurance. Insurers are developing policies that will include the cover for pandemics and offer travel warnings and CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) alerts.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the Italy travel insurance market based on insurance cover, distribution channel, distribution mode, and end-user.

Based on insurance cover, the single-trip travel insurance segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the annual multi-trip travel insurance segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the insurance intermediaries segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly half of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the insurance brokers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on end-user, the family travelers segment contributed the highest share , accounting for more than one-fourth of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the business travelers is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4527

Leading market players analyzed in the research include American International Group Inc., Allianz, ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A., AXA, Columbus Direct, Cattolica Assicurazioni, IMA Italia Assistance S.p.A., ERGO Group AG, Italy Travel Company, and Insure & Go Insurance Services Limited.

Access Avenue (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Avenue-Membership-details

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com