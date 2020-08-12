TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Exploration Group Inc. ("Orca" or the "Company" including its subsidiaries and affiliates) (TSX-V: ORC.A, ORC.B) today is announcing that it has changed its legal name to Orca Energy Group Inc. The Company's stock trading symbol will remain as ORC on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and the Company's stock commenced trading under its new name following receipt of final approval from the Exchange.



The Company's board of directors approved the corporate name change and a Certificate of Name Change was issued on August 10, 2020. No action will be required by existing shareholders or holders of certificates representing Class A Common Shares ("Class A Shares") or Class B Subordinate Voting Shares ("Class B Shares") with respect to the name change.

The Company's CUSIP number is G6769T107 and the ISIN is VGG6769T1075 for the Class A Shares. The Company's CUSIP number is G6769T115 and the ISIN is VGG6769T1158 for the Class B Shares.

Orca Exploration Group Inc.

Orca is an international public company engaged in natural gas exploration, development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited. Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.A and ORC.B.

For further information please contact:

Nigel Friend, CEO

nfriend@orcaexploration.com

Blaine Karst, CFO

bkarst@orcaexploration.com

For media enquiries:

Celicourt (PR)

Mark Antelme

Jimmy Lea

Jemima Lowe

Orca@celicourt.uk

+44-20 8434 2643

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.