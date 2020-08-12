Reference is made to the decision by the general meeting of Hofseth BioCare ASA (the "Company") on 25 May 2020 to decrease the share capital with NOK 325,783,142.19 through a reduction of the par value of the shares of the Company from NOK 1 to NOK 0.01. The number of outstanding shares in the Company is not affected by the share capital decrease and remains unchanged.

The share capital decrease has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Businesses. The new share capital of the Company is NOK 3,290,738.81 divided by 329,073,881 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.01.

The share capital decrease will be registered in the VPS as soon as practically possible.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Olav Ødegård, CFO of Hofseth BioCare ASA

Phone: +47 936 32 966

E-mail: joo@hofsethbiocare.no

About Hofseth BioCare ASA:

HBC is a Norwegian biotech company that develops high-value ingredients and finished products. The ingredients are in various stages of discovery and preclinical development in collaboration with multiple clinics and university research labs in several countries. Lead preclinical and clinical candidates are in development toward treatment for iron-deficiency anemia, Gastro-Intestinal Inflammation (NEC/IBS/UC), prediabetes, age-related sarcopenia and osteoarthritis.

The company is founded on the core values of sustainability, traceability and optimal utilization of natural resources. Through an innovative hydrolysis technology, HBC can preserve the quality of lipids, proteins and calcium from fresh salmon off-cuts. Hofseth BioCare's headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway with branches in Oslo, London, Zürich, Chicago, Menlo Park and Tokyo.

HBC is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange Axess list with ticker "HBC".





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act