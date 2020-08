Main highlights during the first half year of 2020

Revenue grew to 6.9 mDKK for first half of year which was almost the same as full year 2019 revenue result.

Launch at Dach & Holz with Europe’s leading manufacturer of Bitumen membranes with more than 400 product feature demonstrations.

Stuttgart data from demonstration of asphalt product collected and written into scientific publication showing significant contribution to better Air Quality from our technology.

Launch of new products from F. C. Nüdling in Fulda with our technology embedded.

Issue of 250.000 new shares in a direct issue securing 3.5 mSEK in new equity.

Attachment