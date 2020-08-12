VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Gold Inc. (“Corvus” or the “Company”) - (TSX: KOR, NASDAQ: KOR) announces that its common shares commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Markets as of market open today, August 12, 2020 under the ticker symbol KOR. The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the same ticker symbol KOR.



Jeffrey Pontius, President and CEO of Corvus, said, “It is a significant achievement for a Company to up-list to a senior US listing. Being one of only six gold companies on the Nasdaq will provide an increased exposure to a broader retail and institutional audience as the gold market continues to show strength. The Company is excited to begin trading on the Nasdaq as it further enhances our presence in the United States with our Nevada, North Bullfrog and Mother Lode projects.”

Common shares of Corvus Gold will cease trading on the OTCQX. Shareholders are not required to take any action. Corvus recommends that investors who purchased shares on the OTCQX monitor their accounts to ensure holdings correctly reflect the new ticker symbol, which may take up to two weeks for some brokerage accounts.

About the North Bullfrog & Mother Lode Projects, Nevada

Corvus controls 100% of its North Bullfrog project, which covers approximately 90.5 km2 in southern Nevada. The property package is made up of a number of private mineral leases of patented federal mining claims and 1,134 federal unpatented mining claims. The project has excellent infrastructure, being adjacent to a major highway and power corridor as well as a large water right. The Company also controls 445 federal unpatented mining claims on the Mother Lode project, which totals approximately 36.5 km2 which it owns 100%. The total Corvus 100% land ownership now covers over 127 km2, hosting two major new Nevada gold discoveries.

Effective as of September 18, 2018, the combined Mother Lode and North Bullfrog Projects contains a Measured Mineral Resource for the mill of 9.3 Mt at an average grade of 1.59 g/t gold, containing 475 k ounces of gold and Indicated Mineral Resources for the mill of 18.2 Mt at an average grade of 1.68 g/t gold containing 988 k ounces of gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource for the mill of 2.3 Mt at an average grade of 1.61 g/t gold containing 118 k ounces of gold. In addition, effective as of September 18, 2018, the project contains a Measured Mineral Resource for oxide, run of mine, heap leach of 34.6 Mt at an average grade of 0.27 g/t gold containing 305 k ounces of gold and an Indicated Mineral Resource for, oxide, run of mine, heap leach of 149.4 Mt at an average grade of 0.24 g/t gold containing 1,150 k ounces of gold and an Inferred, oxide, run of mine, heap leach Mineral Resource of 78.7 Mt at an average grade of 0.26 g/t gold containing 549 k ounces of gold. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

For additional details, see technical report entitled “Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Integrated Mother Lode and North Bullfrog Projects, Bullfrog Mining District, Nye County, Nevada”, dated November 1, 2018 and amended on November 8, 2018, with an effective date of September 18, 2018 on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com

About Corvus Gold Inc.

Corvus Gold Inc. is a North American gold exploration and development company, focused on its near-term gold-silver mining project at the North Bullfrog and Mother Lode Districts in Nevada. Corvus is committed to building shareholder value through new discoveries and the expansion of its projects to maximize share price leverage in an advancing gold and silver market.

