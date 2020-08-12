ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ: ACBI) has been named one of the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Best Places to Work in 2020.



Each year, the Atlanta Business Chronicle partners with Omaha, Neb. - based Quantum Workplace to find the metro area’s superior employers. Quantum conducts 47 such programs across North America. The Best Places to Work awards highlight successful companies who go above and beyond to keep their workforce happy. This is the 17th year the Atlanta Business Chronicle has conducted this program and the second year in a row that Atlantic Capital has been chosen as a recipient.

The Best Places to Work award is determined by the results of an employee workplace survey that directly assesses key areas that make up an organization’s culture. Survey questions range from compensation and benefits to trust in senior leadership. Employee responses are then ranked and finalists are chosen in each size category according to their overall engagement score.

Atlantic Capital President and CEO Doug Williams said, “Achieving this milestone two years in a row continues to validate that we are a best in class organization. 2020 has proven to be a challenging year, but winning this award highlights every Atlantic Capital teammate’s passion for fueling prosperity for our clients, our shareholders and our communities.”

Recipients of the Best Places to Work award carry the prestige that comes with being one of their region’s top employers that have a thriving culture and go above and beyond to keep their workforce engaged.

“Being named as a 2020 Best Place to Work is a tremendous honor for Atlantic Capital. This recognition truly belongs to our talented teammates who are the very heart and soul of our company,” remarked Chief Human Resources Officer Annette Rollins.

To go directly to a full list of this year’s winning companies, click here .

About Atlantic Capital

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI), with assets of $2.9 billion, is a publicly-traded bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic Capital is a 2019 and 2020 Best Places to Work and 2019 Best Banks to Work For recipient. Atlantic Capital offers commercial and not-for-profit banking services, specialty corporate financial services, private banking services and commercial real estate finance solutions to privately held companies and individuals in the Atlanta area, as well as specialized financial services for select clients nationally.

Investor Relations:

Patrick T. Oakes

Executive Vice President

Chief Financial Officer

Email: Patrick.oakes@atlcapbank.com

Phone: 404.995.6050