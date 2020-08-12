SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp®, the leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced expanded capabilities of HashiCorp Terraform® Cloud with a new Business tier offering, which expands its cloud provisioning automation capabilities to include enterprise features for advanced security, compliance and governance, the ability to execute multiple runs concurrently, and flexible support options.



With the Business tier of Terraform Cloud, organizations are able to reduce operational burdens and time spent installing and managing infrastructure, reduce risk by relying on a secure, compliant, and reliable platform, and increase developer velocity with integrated workflows for the tools developers are already using.

HashiCorp has seen growing demand for Terraform Cloud from organizations that want to consume infrastructure as a managed service. Terraform Cloud has added more than 5,000 new users per month since its initial release in 2019, with more than 500,000 runs (provisioning of infrastructure) executed monthly. As a result of heightened demands on multi-cloud infrastructure, adoption of Terraform Cloud within Global 2000 enterprises has increased, most notably across financial services, manufacturing, and retail.

“Terraform Cloud is quickly becoming a core infrastructure platform as organizations ranging from SMBs to the Global 2000 are looking to standardize and automate infrastructure in order to accelerate their cloud adoption,” said Armon Dadgar, co-founder and CTO of HashiCorp. “With the new Terraform Cloud Business tier offering, enterprises and SMBs benefit from increased productivity and lower overhead by enabling developers to focus on building applications that deliver business value rather than managing infrastructure.”

The new Terraform Cloud Business tier includes:

Enterprise features: Single sign-on (SSO) integrated with Okta, audit logging integrated with Splunk, and private networking with fixed IPs and self-hosted agents to interact with other management planes across physical environments and private networks.

Single sign-on (SSO) integrated with Okta, audit logging integrated with Splunk, and private networking with fixed IPs and self-hosted agents to interact with other management planes across physical environments and private networks. Job concurrency: The ability to scale multiple concurrent jobs on Terraform to keep up with demand from end users creating, updating, and deleting infrastructure.

The ability to scale multiple concurrent jobs on Terraform to keep up with demand from end users creating, updating, and deleting infrastructure. Support: SLAs and support options that fit organizational needs.

About Terraform and Terraform Cloud

Terraform provides the foundation for infrastructure automation with a focus on infrastructure as code, compliance and management, and self-service infrastructure. Terraform is a foundational piece in the provisioning workflow for millions of users and thousands of organizations as they move to cloud. Terraform’s approach enables teams to provision infrastructure faster, reduce errors and risk to the business, and provide workflows aligned to accelerated application delivery.

Offered as a service, Terraform Cloud provides everything practitioners, teams, and global businesses need to create and collaborate on infrastructure and manage risks for security, compliance, and operational constraints.

Terraform Cloud Tiered Offerings

HashiCorp offers multiple Terraform Cloud tiers for users and teams with different needs:

Free — Available to collaborate on infrastructure as code for Terraform configurations. Users can sign up for a free account and unlock capabilities to create, provision, and share infrastructure.

Available to collaborate on infrastructure as code for Terraform configurations. Users can sign up for a free account and unlock capabilities to create, provision, and share infrastructure. Team and Governance — Available to create and manage teams within an organization and policies as code management and enforcement to govern provisioning.

Available to create and manage teams within an organization and policies as code management and enforcement to govern provisioning. Business — Available to accelerate an organization’s usage of Terraform with additional enterprise features, concurrency, and support.

Supporting Quotes

“AHEAD sees increasing demand for cloud infrastructure automation, as our clients look to finally scale their cloud investments and realize the benefits of increased speed, efficiency, and security. Terraform Cloud aligns with that goal, offering a no-cost starting point along with access to in-place upgrades for additional capabilities and support over time,” said Eric Kaplan, chief technology officer of AHEAD. “With the new offerings available in the Terraform Cloud Business tier, we’re excited to help our clients further reduce their operational burdens on an even more secure and compliant platform.”

Resources

Terraform Cloud Business tier announcement blog: https://hashi.co/31DS3X5

For more information about Terraform Cloud: https://hashi.co/2F6igpB

Get started with Terraform Cloud: https://app.terraform.io/session

For hands-on experience with Terraform Cloud, visit HashiCorp Learn: https://hashi.co/3gUTmYk

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is the leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows to provision, secure, connect, and run any infrastructure for any application. HashiCorp’s open source tools Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform, Vault™, Consul®, and Nomad™ are downloaded tens of millions of times each year and are broadly adopted by the Global 2000. Enterprise versions of these products enhance the open source tools with features that promote collaboration, operations, governance, and multi-data center functionality. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though 85 percent of HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. HashiCorp is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Franklin Templeton, Geodesic Capital, GGV Capital, IVP, Mayfield, Redpoint Ventures, T. Rowe Price funds and accounts, and True Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp .

All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Media & Analyst Contact

Kate Lehman

media@hashicorp.com



