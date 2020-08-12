AB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – the Company) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 900 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313; XS2177349912.

The Company informs that on 10 August 2020 Vilnius Regional Court (hereinafter – the Court), received a claim from V. P. Vaitaitis, a shareholder of AB Energijos skirstymo operatorius (hereinafter - ESO), requesting the court:

To determine the fair buyout price of his ESO shares;

To suspend mandatory buy-out of shares of ESO until final decision in this case becomes effective.

The Court informed the Company that on 12 August 2020 it applied the temporary protection measures and suspended mandatory buy-out of shares of ESO until final decision in this case becomes effective. This means that as of this date, financial intermediaries can not accept shareholders’ requests to sell ESO shares.

According to the Company, this claim does not affect the process of delisting the shares of ESO and AB Ignitis Gamyba from trading on the regulated market, which ended on 1 July 2020 and the ongoing mandatory buy-out of shares of AB Ignitis Gamyba or the Company's preparation for the initial public offering.

The Company will analyse the decision of the Court and the documents and decide on further actions.