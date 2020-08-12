Toronto, ON, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

DivaCares was formed as an urgent response to the pandemic of period poverty around the world. Founded on three pillars of education, advocacy and access, the social impact program of Diva International aims to improve people’s lives by providing financial support, educational resources and product donation. Forming meaningful partnerships with a host of organizations across the globe, DivaCares is addressing the plight of period poverty—the lack of access to sanitary products, education, and menstrual care. Over the course of the program’s first year DivaCares has diverted the use and production of waste of 3.6million disposable menstrual products by donating over 15,000 DivaCups (equal to over USD $600,000) and creating more access to sustainable period care. DivaCares partnerships have also served over 180,000 periods worldwide in the last year alone. The first official DivaCares Impact Report can be viewed here .

“It is shocking that today communities around the globe, and people who are incarcerated or experiencing homelessness still do not have access to such an essential need as period care,” says CEO and co-founder of Diva International Inc. Carinne Chambers-Saini. “We have been working with communities and organizations to eradicate period poverty since the DivaCup came into existence in 2001. DivaCares is our urgent response to the pandemic of period poverty that is effecting so many people around the world.”

In 2019 DivaCares created meaningful partnerships with organizations such as Diva Day, a Toronto-based organization that keeps Kenyan girls in school by providing them with the proper resources and education on menstrual management and products; The Native Youth Sexual Health Network, an organization by and for Indigenous Youth that works across issues of sexual reproductive health, rights, and access in Canada and the United States; Be A Rose who provide health and wellness education to underserved women and school-age girls in Kenya, as well as educational support for new Americans and refugees in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Most recently, DivaCares solidified its partnership with Black Women’s Blueprint an organization whose flagship project, ‘The Sistas Van’, is a mobile healing unit which supplies resources, support, and products to Black women in need in Brooklyn, New York.

