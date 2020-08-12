ROSEVILLE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearCaptions, a leading provider of a telephone service that enables the hard of hearing to communicate, was recognized by the Sacramento Business Journal as among the fastest-growing companies in the Sacramento Metro area for a fourth consecutive year.



The call captioning company that recorded remarkable growth rates in 2016, 2017 and 2018 now adds an incredible fourth year of positive expansion. For the year ending 2019, the company ranked 16th among other fast-growing businesses in the Sacramento area, accounting for $89 million, which calculates to a 78-percent growth statistic.

“This is yet another exciting achievement for us,” says ClearCaptions CEO Robert Rae. “We understood the challenges associated with maintaining a fast growth rate year-over-year, yet our long-term planning and execution of that plan is proving to be successful. We remain focused on our mission of changing the lives of our customers through our technology and our services, and we’re grateful to see our mission propel us in this sustained growth, today and beyond.”

“The growth of ClearCaptions is carefully managed and executed,” adds Robert Pennington, company CFO. “The clarity of the company’s mission, matched with the careful implementation of its product and service portfolio, keeps that growth focused and financially sound. We’re well on our way to reach the $100 million mark by the end of 2020. It’s wonderful to be a part of a growing company like this as it marches ahead in its noble mission to assist individuals with hearing loss.”

How ClearCaptions works

ClearCaptions enables the near real-time transcription of a spoken phone conversation into text captions. Through use of the service, a caller’s words are converted into text for easy reading and reference. The service is available at no charge to qualified and registered consumers, made possible by Title IV of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and is available for a variety of technology platforms including specially designed home telephones as well as a mobile app that now supports both iPhone® and iPad® devices.

“For the millions of people who have hearing loss that makes it difficult for them to use the phone, ClearCaptions helps them benefit from the same everyday communication that many of us take for granted,” said Corrine Perritano, ClearCaptions Chief Operating Officer. “Making and receiving phone calls is a vital communication connection for all of us and, as such, we believe it should be a comfortable experience for everyone. We’re driven to assist those who might struggle to hear what’s being said during a call by giving them the ability to see the words callers say without having to guess at what they heard or having to ask callers to repeat themselves. With the displayed captions, we can provide assurance that users get the whole conversation. With the ClearCaptions service, we’re able to change folks’ lives in a very meaningful way.”

About ClearCaptions – WordsMatter™

ClearCaptions is a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certified telephone captioning provider that was fully established in 2011. ClearCaptions provides an innovative suite of captioning services through a variety of platforms including home phones and mobile devices. For more information about ClearCaptions, visit clearcaptions.com .

FEDERAL LAW PROHIBITS ANYONE BUT REGISTERED USERS WITH HEARING LOSS FROM USING INTERNET PROTOCOL (IP) CAPTIONED TELEPHONES WITH THE CAPTIONS TURNED ON. IP captioned telephone service may use a live operator. The operator generates captions of what the other party to the call says. These captions are then sent to your phone. There is a cost for each minute of captions generated, paid from a federally administered fund.

CONTACT:

Minh Le

(615) 327-7999