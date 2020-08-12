Irvine, CA, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dentists and dentistry leaders in the U.S. have launched a nationwide campaign, Keep Dentistry Open for Patients. This new coalition urges state health and elected officials to keep dental practices open as COVID-19 cases continue to spike around the country. Dental practitioners play a crucial role in keeping dental emergencies out of hospital emergency departments, which preserves precious PPE resources and reduces further transmissions of the Coronavirus. With some state health officials and governors considering new stay-at-home orders, dentists are taking action by signing a petition asking the leaders in their states to consider the essential services dental offices provide to their communities. For more information and to sign the petition, click HERE.

Dentistry is a critically important element of the healthcare system. Studies indicate that good oral health has shown to help improve individual defenses against the novel Coronavirus, and that poor oral hygiene has been linked to COVID-19 complications, particularly in patients suffering with diabetes, hypertension or cardiovascular disease. It is critical that dental offices remain open to treat patients to help maintain their oral health.

Dentists supported by leading dental support organization Pacific Dental Services® (PDS), as well as all dentists throughout the country, have always taken precautions to ensure the safety of their patients. Now, in the midst of the novel Coronavirus pandemic, additional safety measures have been adopted at dental offices nationwide to protect patients from the COVID-19 virus. Nevertheless, according to recent reports, a large population of patients are suffering from untreated dental issues due to fears from entering a dental office. Nearly one-third of adults in the U.S. and half of all seniors reported delaying medical care in April due to fears of contamination at medical facilities, and the latest American Dental Association data reported average weekly patient visits were down 82% in early May. While concerns about safety are understandable, experts believe the health consequences of delaying needed dental care are an even greater risk. For this critical reason, it’s imperative that dental offices remain open throughout the continued healthcare crisis. For more information on the #DentalSAFETY of patients, click here.

For more information about the Keep Dental Offices Open campaign and to sign the petition, click HERE.

About Pacific Dental Services®

Founded in 1994, Pacific Dental Services (PDS) is one of the country’s leading dental support organizations, providing supported autonomy that enables dentists to concentrate on clinical excellence and the highest levels of cost-effective comprehensive patient care. PDS originated the Private Practice+® model to enable dentists to focus on their passion: serving patients. PDS also pioneered the concept of Modern Dentistry so that dentists are equipped to combine advances in the latest technology with the best operational practices and procedures, highly skilled support staff and a commitment to ongoing training and education. PDS continues to grow, with over 800 supported dental offices across the United States and plans to expand into several new markets. PDS has been on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America 14 times. PDS supported dentists aim to be the provider of choice in all the markets they serve and to develop Patients for Life™.

