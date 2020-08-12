SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs Inc. , the leading provider of continuous testing solutions that deliver digital confidence, today announced it was named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the US for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, Sauce Labs was named a finalist in the 2020 SaaS Awards in the ‘ Best SaaS for Web or App Development ’ category. Inclusion in these esteemed listings is further validation of the company’s continued investment in innovation and its continued focus on ensuring customers have the utmost confidence that their web and mobile applications look, function, and perform exactly as they should on every browser, OS, and device, every single time.



An expansion of the renowned Inc. 500 list, the Inc. 5000 ranks the country's top 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy and ranks them according to percentage revenue growth across the previous three years.

The SaaS Awards program is now in its fifth year of celebrating software innovation and accepts hundreds of entries from organizations worldwide, including the US, Canada, Australasia, EMEA, and the UK. Winners will be announced later this year.

“Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year is both exciting and humbling,” said Aled Miles, president and CEO, Sauce Labs. “Our continued growth is a testament to the passion of our employees and the collective commitment of our customers to growing digital confidence. We look forward to continuing to deliver them the solutions they need to create meaningful digital touchpoints in this new low-touch economy.”

With its placement on the Inc. 5000 and SaaS Awards listings for 2020, Sauce Labs continues to garner recognition from trusted third parties. In June, the company was named a “Strong Performer” by Forrester Research, a leading global research and advisory firm, in its recently published report, “ The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Functional Test Automation Suites, Q2 2020. ” Sauce Labs tied for the highest “strategy” score among evaluated vendors and received the highest possible scores in seven criteria including innovation roadmap, execution roadmap, partner ecosystem, and market approach. Earlier this year, the company was also named a Gold Stevie Award Winner for Best Software Development Solution in 2020 American Business Awards.

This string of recognition comes as Sauce Labs continues to build business momentum and deliver critical product innovations to customers. More than 3 million tests are now run each day across its continuous testing cloud platform, which spans thousands of browser/OS, mobile emulator, simulator, and real device combinations. As part of its growing focus on insights-driven testing , the company’s recently launched Failure Analysis solution gives developers, testers, and QA managers insight into how often the same type of failure repeats itself across a given test suite, enabling them to move quickly to address the most pervasive issues and drive rapid improvement in test quality. Sauce Labs also continues to invest in and support the open source community, earlier this year forming its first-ever Open Source Program Office to develop, define, and implement the company’s long-term open source strategy and pave the way for increased contribution to high-value community projects.

About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs is the leading provider of continuous testing solutions that deliver digital confidence. The Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud delivers a 360-degree view of a customer’s application experience, ensuring that web and mobile applications look, function, and perform exactly as they should on every browser, OS, and device, every single time. Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by Toba Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Centerview Capital Technology, IVP, Adams Street Partners, and Riverwood Capital. For more information, please visit https://saucelabs.com .

Media Contact

Scott Desiere

scott.desiere@saucelabs.com

(619) 952-3758

Twitter: @ScottDesiere