GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2021 Design and Verification Conference and Exhibition United States (DVCon U.S.), sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, announces its call for extended abstract proposals. The submission site for extended abstracts is open through August 24. The conference will be held March 1-4, 2021 on a virtual conference and exhibition platform.



“Our steering committee has been hard at work outlining the guidelines for our technical program for DVCon U.S. 2021,” stated Aparna Dey, DVCon U.S. 2021 General Chair. “Our 33rd annual DVCon will continue the tradition of the industry’s must-attend design and verification event, with opportunities for practicing engineers and managers to learn and engage with presenters online, as well as gain valuable, practical knowledge, methods and emerging trends that can be applied to their current and future projects. We welcome submissions that address traditional design and verification challenges and topics, as well as those that include machine learning and big data, intelligent systems, server design, 5G, industrial, automotive safety, aerospace, cloud data center, IP and security.”

Extended Abstracts

The call for extended abstracts solicits papers and corresponding presentations that are highly technical and reflect real-life experiences and emerging trends in various domains. Submissions are encouraged, but not restricted to topic areas including: Verification and Validation; Safety-Critical Design and Verification; Machine Learning and Big Data; Design and Verification Reuse and Automation; Mixed-Signal Design and Verification; and Low-Power Design and Verification. Submissions may incorporate the use of EDA tools; FPGA-based designs; the use of specialized design and verification languages; assertions in SVA or PSL; general purpose and scripting languages; applications of the Accellera Portable Test and Stimulus Standard 1.0; applications of design patterns or other innovative language techniques; the use of AMS languages; and IoT applications. Extended abstracts should be between 600-1200 words.

The deadline for abstract submissions is August 24, 2020. More information and guidelines can be found here.

About DVCon

DVCon is the premier conference for discussion of the functional design and verification of electronic systems. DVCon is sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating design and verification standards required by systems, semiconductor, intellectual property (IP) and electronic design automation (EDA) companies. For more information about Accellera, please visit www.accellera.org. For more information about DVCon U.S., please visit here. Follow DVCon on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DVCon or @dvcon_us on Twitter or to comment, please use #dvcon_us.