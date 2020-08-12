HELENA, Ala., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mspark, a leading shared mail company, is proud to announce its Creative Operations Team—for the 6th consecutive year—has been recognized in the 2020 American Inhouse Design Awards competition sponsored by Graphic Design USA (GDUSA). This year, the team brought home 26 individual design awards.



The competition recognizes designers for the talent, creativity, and value they bring to their businesses and institutions and is considered the premier showcase for outstanding work by inhouse designers.

Mspark won the 26 awards across a variety of design categories, including:

Direct Mail + Direct Response:

Baskin Robbins Holiday – Becca White & Mary Grace Staples

Cahaba Dental – Jessica Miller

Crystal Clear Windows & Gutters – Anna Moe

Embrace Wellness – Sarah Kidd

Family Eye Care – Lauren Lambert

Home Depot Covid – Brittany Sullivan

Illusion Optical, Kasumi Sushi, Avondale Family Care, Sprouts Farmers Market – Q Robinson

Miller Farms – Heather Duncan

Painters Warehouse – David Alexander

Posters

Dear Jack Fundraiser Day Signage, Dude’s Day Signage – Angela Hundley

Halloween Poster 2020 – Becca White

Surface + Fleet Graphics

Mail & Fe-Mail Restroom Signs – Heather Duncan

Mspark Office Wall Graphics – Liz Patton

Branding + Identity Programs

Dear Jack 300K Challenge Starter Kit – Liz Patton

Find Your Fire Campaign – Jessy Mayfield

Klinke Brothers Baskin Robbins Style Guide – Becca White

Logos + Symbols

Thrive Logo – Natalie Snow

Announcements + Invitations

Let Love Grow Bridal Shower Invitation, The Pod’s Growing Baby Shower Invitation – Becca White

Covid-19 Communications

Grand Re-opening Sales Sheet – Brittany Sullivan

Sales Promotion/Sales Kit

Still Moving Sales Sheet – Noel Conway

Internet Design (Web, App, Social)

WingZone Website – Deanna McLean

“I believe this year’s awards are even more impressive than ever. This team never backs away from challenges, and much like all of us, they have had plenty of challenges,” Brian Blackman, Vice President of Customer Experience and Creative Operations, said. “Their daily work quality never wavered, and they continued to produce great results for our clients, no matter what the challenges were. Congratulations on another amazing year of recognition for our Mspark Team!”

About Mspark

Mspark, a privately held, national media distribution company, has partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The Company's business success stems from a simple premise - to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer's marketing investment. Mspark reaches over 27 million U.S. households in 31 states and 620+ markets each month, and its household penetration in the markets it serves is unsurpassed by competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

