TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics ("Axiom"), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services is a presenting sponsor and exhibitor at the Outsourcing in Clinical Trials virtual conference today focused on clinical operations and development in vaccine trials.



The presentation, which will be available live at 12:40PM EDT today, features Andrew Schachter, Axiom’s Founder & CEO and Heather DiFruscia, Axiom’s Associate Director of IWRS (Interactive Web Response System) and RTSM (Randomization and Trial Supply Management). The pair will provide an overview of the key benefits of utilizing IRT (Interactive Response Technology) in clinical trials, delving into the IWRS module of Axiom’s eClinical suite, Fusion. The advantages of managing randomization and reporting via a single log on will be discussed, as well as how Axiom can implement the technology and service in a turnaround period of 60 days – crucial to today’s accelerated timelines for vaccine development.

Axiom is involved in a variety of vaccine related studies, inclusive of flu, COVID-19 and malaria related activities.

Schachter shared, “Axiom has a long history of working on vaccine studies. They are a critical aspect of research and requires specific nuances within their studies. Fusion enables the clients to incorporate the key needs of clinical data, patient reported outcomes, vaccine related treatment outcomes and all key lab data into a single platform with real-time data access.”

To register for the event, please visit: https://arena-international.online-event.co/registration/vaccine-2

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: Data Management, Data Analytics, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15+ modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/.