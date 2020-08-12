August 12, 2020; Copenhagen, Denmark;

Interim Report for the First Half of 2020

Highlights

·Genmab and AbbVie enter into broad oncology collaboration; USD 750 million upfront payment with total potential milestone and opt-in payments of up to USD 3.15 billion

·Very favorable topline results announced from Phase 2 clinical trial of tisotumab vedotin in recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer

·Subcutaneous formulation of DARZALEX® (daratumumab), known as DARZALEX FASPRO™ (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) in the U.S., approved in U.S. and Europe for certain multiple myeloma indications

·Positive topline results in Phase 3 ANDROMEDA study of daratumumab in light-chain (AL) amyloidosis

·DARZALEX net sales increased approximately 31% compared to the first half of 2019 to USD 1,838 million, resulting in royalty income of DKK 1,652 million for the first half of 2020

“At Genmab our core purpose is to improve the lives of patients by creating differentiated antibody medicines. Despite the unprecedented challenges created by the global coronavirus pandemic, the motivation provided by this core purpose, along with our passion for innovation and determination to be the best at what we do have driven our company to transformational success during the first half of 2020. From our broad collaboration with AbbVie to the impressive results from the tisotumab vedotin innovaTV 204 study, the second quarter of 2020 has further strengthened Genmab’s position as a world-class innovation powerhouse,” said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab.

Financial Performance First Half of 2020

Revenue was DKK 6,343 million in the first half of 2020 compared to DKK 1,365 million in the first half of 2019. The increase of DKK 4,978 million, or 365%, was primarily driven by the upfront payment from AbbVie and higher DARZALEX royalties.

Net sales of DARZALEX by Janssen were USD 1,838 million in the first half of 2020 compared to USD 1,403 million in the first half of 2019, an increase of USD 435 million, or 31%.

Operating expenses were DKK 1,775 million in the first half of 2020 compared to DKK 1,254 million in the first half of 2019. The increase of DKK 521 million, or 42%, was driven by the advancement of epcoritamab (DuoBody ® -CD3xCD20) and DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB, additional investments in our product pipeline, and the increase in new employees to support the expansion of our product pipeline.

-CD3xCD20) and DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB, additional investments in our product pipeline, and the increase in new employees to support the expansion of our product pipeline. Operating income was DKK 4,568 million in the first half of 2020 compared to DKK 111 million in the first half of 2019. The increase of DKK 4,457 million was driven by higher revenue, which was partly offset by increased operating expenses.

Outlook

Genmab is improving its 2020 financial guidance published on June 10, 2020 due to increased royalty income related to the sales of TEPEZZA®.

MDKK Revised Previous Guidance Guidance Revenue 9,100 – 9,700 9,100 – 9,500 Operating expenses (3,850) – (3,950) (3,850) – (3,950) Operating income 5,200 – 5,800 5,200 – 5,600

