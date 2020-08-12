See enclosed Market announcement, Skeljungur hf.'s Q2 accounts for 2020 and Investor presentation.
Skeljungur will host an open meeting for investors, analysts, and the press tomorrow, Thursday, August 13, at 8:30 am at Skeljungur’s headquarters, Borgartún 26, 8th floor, 105 Reykjavík. Light refreshments will be served from 8:15 am.
CEO Árni Pétur Jónsson and CFO Ólafur Þór Jóhannesson will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights. After the presentation attendees will have the opportunity to further discussion with Skeljungur’s management.
The presentation will be available on Skeljungur‘s website.
For further information please contact Árni Pétur Jónsson, CEO, investors@skeljungur.is.
