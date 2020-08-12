MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The Guess Corporation Holding Co., Inc. (TGC) has appointed Kyra A. Anderson deputy chairman, president and CEO effective immediately. Ms. Anderson succeeds principal founder Jerry D. Guess who relinquished the position of president, but will remain senior deputy chairman of the Board of Directors. Tiana A. Carr has been appointed executive vice-president, chief operating officer, chief financial officer, secretary and treasurer.



The Guess Corporation Holding Co., Inc. is the parent company of The Guess Corporation and other subsidiaries collectively now operating under the TGC trade name. The Board of Directors includes: Willie L. Guess, chairman, Jerry D. Guess, senior deputy chairman, Kyra A. Anderson, deputy chairman and Lauren M. Hickman, vice-chairman. The officers include: Kyra A. Anderson, president and chief executive officer and Tiana A. Carr, executive vice-president, chief operating officer, chief financial officer and secretary-treasurer. The company’s principal individual shareholders are Willie L. Guess and Kyra A. Anderson.

About The Guess Corporation Holding Co., Inc. (TGC)

The Guess Corporation Holding Co., Inc. (TGC) and its principal subsidiary, The Guess Corporation together operate a diversified group of businesses that provide products and services to consumers, small businesses and government agencies. As a for-profit social enterprise, we have established quotas to ensure that we provide second chance employment opportunities to individuals with criminal records. Our principal business activities include: hospitality, construction, advertising and petroleum. We began operating in 2014 and became a for-profit social enterprise in 2017. TGC donates 25% of our net profits to our private charitable organizations, The Guess Corporation Foundation and T.G.C. Law Foundation.





