Arlington, VA, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omelets, pancakes, bacon, biscuits, oatmeal, French toast, egg sandwiches: Almost every one of your favorite breakfast foods can be made even better when cooked outside on the grill.

To celebrate this smoky, savory and sometimes sweet early morning ritual, Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA) has declared Saturday, Sept. 5 "Barbecue Your Breakfast Day."

"While we think of our backyard grill or smoker for long weekend afternoon feasts or quick evening dinners, we often overlook the best meal of the day: breakfast," said Emily McGee, senior director of communications, HPBA. "But grilling your breakfast can be equally - if not even more - delicious."

Grillmasters agree. "To me, starting the morning right means starting with a small fire and big flavors," said Matthew Eads, author of the Grill Seeker cookbook , food blogger and former Marine. "Grilling for breakfast is a great way to gather your family together before a hectic day, create a memorable brunch or simply break up the monotony of cold cereal and coffee every morning."

Eads noted the same rules for barbecuing dinner in the evening apply to breakfast at sunrise.

"There are plenty of excellent ways to grill up a fast, delicious breakfast for you and the family. Bring the skillet out to the grill and fry up some eggs and hash browns," he continued. "Use a griddle attachment and create pancakes and bacon without messing up your kitchen. Add some wood to the grill and create a smoked egg and chorizo skillet. The possibilities are endless."

The best part about grilling breakfast? Eads said it's not necessarily the food. "Spend a little time the night before planning a quick breakfast with your family and then get them to join in the grilling," he said. "Aside from the flavors you're building, what's more important are the memories you're creating."

Ready to start the day correctly? Consider Eads' simple and speedy Steak and Sage Butter Fried Egg Recipe.

"It's always a crowd pleaser," he said. "Even better, it's one of those recipes that looks impressive, but really only takes about 10 minutes to complete. What's better than impressing your family? Impressing them without working too hard."

HPBA encourages breakfast lovers nationwide to join on "Barbecue Your Breakfast Day" Sept. 5, sharing their morning meal with hashtag #BarbecueBreakfast. For more breakfast recipes, visit HPBA's WhyIGrill.org for backyard dishes such as:

