Lehi, UT, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today revealed that RainFocus is No.1549 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“The reason we’ve been able to grow at such an amazing rate is the fact that there simply was not a viable solution for optimizing events before RainFocus,” explains RainFocus President and Founder, Doug Baird. “Once companies realize that they can achieve and measure their business goals with RainFocus, whether it’s increasing the pipeline or something as simple as generating brand awareness, they are eager to sign on.”

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies will be featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

RainFocus has accelerated its growth this year by expanding its product offering to nearly one million virtual attendees. In reaction to COVID-19, RainFocus successfully merged physical and virtual event processes to create one platform that will optimize any type of event. RainFocus has already facilitated over 2.5 million virtual sessions and 50 thousand 1:1 meetings with the newly updated platform—enabling event teams to gather new insights they never thought possible without disconnecting from their physical events.





Key components of RainFocus’ Virtual Delivery include:

The ability to easily cross-examine and optimize insights from physical, virtual, and hybrid events in real-time.

Simplified reporting to maximize the impact of digital marketing and event efforts.

An intuitive and uniquely branded Event Portal that enables attendees to manage their entire virtual experience from scheduling sessions and 1:1 meetings to engaging in live chat with exhibitors and other professionals.

A truly interactive Virtual Booth where exhibitors can serve up custom content, post links, and promote swag.

The capacity to deliver live, simu-live, on-demand, and sponsored sessions while gaining rich insights.

Targeted agendas and intelligent recommendations to guide attendee engagement and personalize experiences.

Seamless integrations and unrivaled security. RainFocus is the only event software provider that is ISO27001:2013 certified.

24/7 support from RainFocus’ dedicated support team as well as world-class training and certification.





About RainFocus

RainFocus simplifies event marketing success by uniting conferences, meetings, strategic events, and tradeshows with one insight-driven platform. By blending offline and online efforts, RainFocus eliminates the disjointed nature of traditional event marketing, empowering organizations to both measure and maximize their most effective marketing channel.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

