1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6% over the period 2020-2027. Functional Inks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Decorative Inks segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $551.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR



The Ceramic Inks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$551.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$646.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 275-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Afford Digital Inks

Belgium Glass and Ceramics (P) Ltd.

Colores Ceramicos ELCOM, S.L.

Colores Ceramicos S.A.

Colores Olucha, S.L.

Colorobbia Holding S.p.A

Esmalglass-Itaca Grupo

Ferro Corporation

Fritta SLU

Innovative Ceramic Corp

Kao Chimigraf

Kerafrit S.A.

Megacolor Productos Ceramicos, S.L.

Quimicer

Shandong Sinocera Create-Tide New Materials High-Tech Co., Ltd.

Sicer S.P.A.

Six Star Ceramic Colours Co., Ltd.

Smalticeram Unicer S.p.a.

Sun Chemical Corporation

Tecglass s.l.

Torrecid Group

Vernis SA

Zschimmer & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ceramic Inks Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

