Company announcement No. 395, 2020
“The current market situation has shown the strength of the more diversified geographical footprint H+H has today with three core markets, to better absorb unexpected market developments such as Covid-19”, says CEO Michael T. Andersen. “The UK market was severely hit in Q2 from the lockdown end of March, whereas, the other markets contributed with positive organic growth despite covid-19. Our Q2 results are positively supported by strict pricing strategies in Germany and Poland and a strong operating cash flow.”
Financial highlights for the period 1 January to 30 June 2020
|DKK million
|Q2 2020
|Q2 2019
|H1 2020
|H1 2019
|Revenue
|596
|770
|1.300
|1.436
|Organic growth
|(22)%
|7%
|(11)%
|13%
|Organic growth excluding the UK market
|2%
|5%
|7%
|8%
|EBITDA before special items
|104
|156
|234
|253
|EBIT before special items
|57
|114
|142
|169
|EBIT margin before special items
|10%
|15%
|11%
|12%
|NIBD/EBITDA ratio before special items ratio
|0.8
|1.2
|0.8
|1.2
|Special items
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Free cash flow
|108
|86
|30
|39
Trading update
Outlook for 2020
Due to the recovery and more clarity of the UK market, H+H reintroduces outlook for 2020. Although volumes are partly returning in the UK market, the level of visibility in relation to volumes for the second half of 2020 remains limited. The Group foresees a softening of the other markets in H2 as initially expected. Any resurgence of covid-19 is not expected to have nationwide impact in our markets. As low visibility persists due to covid-19, the range for expected revenue is wider than under normal circumstances.
Investor and analyst teleconference
H+H International A/S will host an investor and analyst teleconference on 14 August 2020 at 10:00 CEST.
To attend the conference call, please see details below.
The conference call will be available at: https://hplush.eventcdn.net/2020q2/
Investors and analysts are invited to participate by phone
DK: +4578150107
UK +443333009262
US: +18335268395
For further information please contact:
CFO Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen or IR Manager Cristina Rønde Hefting, on telephone +45 35 27 02 00.
H+H’s core activity is the manufacture and sale of wall building materials, with a revenue in 2019 of DKK 2.8 billion. The main product lines are aircrete blocks and calcium silicate units used for the residential new building segment. H+H has 29 factories in Northern and Central Europe with a total output of more than 4 million cubic metres of products annually and has a leading position in most of its markets. H+H has more than 1,600 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.
