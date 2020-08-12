New York, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899196/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cereals & Grains, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.5% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Oilseeds & Pulses segment is readjusted to a revised 13.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $420.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.1% CAGR



The Center Pivot Irrigation Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$420.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$875.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.8% and 12.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.9% CAGR.



Other Crops Segment to Record 12.6% CAGR



In the global Other Crops segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$243.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$530.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$583.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 14.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 474-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alkhorayef Group

BAUER GmbH, Roehren

und Pumpenwerk

und Pumpenwerk Driptech India Pvt. Ltd.

EPC Industrie’ Ltd.

Grupo Fockink

Hunter Industries, Inc.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Lindsay Corporation

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

Netafim Ltd.

Pierce Corporation

Premier Irrigation Adritec Pvt., Ltd.

Rain Bird Corporation.

Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation Co., Ltd.

Reinke Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Rivulis Irrigation Ltd.

The Toro Company

T-L Irrigation Company

Valmont Industries, Inc.

Vodar (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899196/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Cereals & Grains (Crop) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Cereals & Grains (Crop) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Cereals & Grains (Crop) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Oilseeds & Pulses (Crop) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Oilseeds & Pulses (Crop) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Oilseeds & Pulses (Crop) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Crops (Crop) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Crops (Crop) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Other Crops (Crop) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Small (Field Size) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Small (Field Size) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Small (Field Size) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Medium (Field Size) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Medium (Field Size) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Medium (Field Size) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Large (Field Size) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Large (Field Size) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Large (Field Size) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Stationary (Mobility) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Stationary (Mobility) Global Historic Demand in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Stationary (Mobility) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Mobile (Mobility) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Mobile (Mobility) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Mobile (Mobility) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Spans (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Spans (Component) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Spans (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Pivot Points (Component) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Pivot Points (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 33: Pivot Points (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Drive Trains (Component) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Drive Trains (Component) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 36: Drive Trains (Component) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Control Panels (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Control Panels (Component) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Control Panels (Component) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Sprinkler Drops (Component) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Sprinkler Drops (Component) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 42: Sprinkler Drops (Component) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: United States Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Crop: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in the United

States by Crop: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 45: United States Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Crop: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: United States Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Field Size: 2020

to 2027



Table 47: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in the United

States by Field Size: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 48: United States Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Field Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: United States Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Mobility: 2020 to

2027



Table 50: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in the United

States by Mobility: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 51: United States Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: United States Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 53: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in the United

States by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 54: United States Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 55: Canadian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Crop: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Canadian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Historic

Market Review by Crop in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 57: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Crop for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 58: Canadian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Field Size: 2020 to

2027



Table 59: Canadian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Historic

Market Review by Field Size in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 60: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Field Size for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 61: Canadian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mobility: 2020 to

2027



Table 62: Canadian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Historic

Market Review by Mobility in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 63: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mobility for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 64: Canadian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 65: Canadian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Historic

Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 66: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,

2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 67: Japanese Market for Center Pivot Irrigation Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Crop

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Crop for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: Japanese Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Share

Analysis by Crop: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Japanese Market for Center Pivot Irrigation Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Field

Size for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Field Size for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Japanese Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Share

Analysis by Field Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Japanese Market for Center Pivot Irrigation Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Mobility for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Mobility for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Japanese Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Share

Analysis by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Japanese Market for Center Pivot Irrigation Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Japanese Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 79: Chinese Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Crop for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Crop: 2012-2019



Table 81: Chinese Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market by

Crop: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Chinese Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Field Size for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Field Size: 2012-2019



Table 84: Chinese Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market by

Field Size: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 85: Chinese Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Mobility for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Mobility: 2012-2019



Table 87: Chinese Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market by

Mobility: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 88: Chinese Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019



Table 90: Chinese Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 91: European Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: European Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: European Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Crop: 2020-2027



Table 95: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in Europe in

US$ Thousand by Crop: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: European Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Crop: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: European Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Field Size:

2020-2027



Table 98: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in Europe in

US$ Thousand by Field Size: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: European Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Field Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: European Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mobility: 2020-2027



Table 101: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in Europe in

US$ Thousand by Mobility: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: European Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: European Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027



Table 104: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in Europe in

US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: European Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 106: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in France by

Crop: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: French Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Crop: 2012-2019



Table 108: French Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Share

Analysis by Crop: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in France by

Field Size: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: French Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Field Size: 2012-2019



Table 111: French Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Share

Analysis by Field Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in France by

Mobility: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: French Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Mobility: 2012-2019



Table 114: French Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Share

Analysis by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in France by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: French Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019



Table 117: French Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 118: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Crop for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: German Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Crop: 2012-2019



Table 120: German Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Crop: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Field Size for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: German Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Field Size: 2012-2019



Table 123: German Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Field Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Mobility for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: German Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Mobility: 2012-2019



Table 126: German Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: German Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019



Table 129: German Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 130: Italian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Crop for the Period

2020-2027



Table 131: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Crop: 2012-2019



Table 132: Italian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market by

Crop: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Italian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Field Size for the Period

2020-2027



Table 134: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Field Size: 2012-2019



Table 135: Italian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market by

Field Size: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 136: Italian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Mobility for the Period

2020-2027



Table 137: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Mobility: 2012-2019



Table 138: Italian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market by

Mobility: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 139: Italian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period

2020-2027



Table 140: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019



Table 141: Italian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Center Pivot Irrigation

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Crop for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Crop for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: United Kingdom Center Pivot Irrigation Systems

Market Share Analysis by Crop: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: United Kingdom Market for Center Pivot Irrigation

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Field Size for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Field Size

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: United Kingdom Center Pivot Irrigation Systems

Market Share Analysis by Field Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: United Kingdom Market for Center Pivot Irrigation

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Mobility for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Mobility

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: United Kingdom Center Pivot Irrigation Systems

Market Share Analysis by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: United Kingdom Market for Center Pivot Irrigation

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: United Kingdom Center Pivot Irrigation Systems

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 154: Spanish Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Crop: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Spanish Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Historic

Market Review by Crop in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 156: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Crop for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 157: Spanish Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Field Size: 2020 to

2027



Table 158: Spanish Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Historic

Market Review by Field Size in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 159: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Field Size for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 160: Spanish Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mobility: 2020 to

2027



Table 161: Spanish Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Historic

Market Review by Mobility in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 162: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mobility for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 163: Spanish Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 164: Spanish Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Historic

Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 165: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,

2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 166: Russian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Crop: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in Russia by

Crop: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 168: Russian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Crop: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Russian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Field Size: 2020

to 2027



Table 170: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in Russia by

Field Size: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 171: Russian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Field Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Russian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Mobility: 2020 to

2027



Table 173: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in Russia by

Mobility: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 174: Russian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Russian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 176: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in Russia by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 177: Russian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 178: Rest of Europe Center Pivot Irrigation Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Crop:

2020-2027



Table 179: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Crop: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Rest of Europe Center Pivot Irrigation Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Crop: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Rest of Europe Center Pivot Irrigation Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Field Size:

2020-2027



Table 182: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Field Size: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Rest of Europe Center Pivot Irrigation Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Field Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Rest of Europe Center Pivot Irrigation Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mobility:

2020-2027



Table 185: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Mobility: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Rest of Europe Center Pivot Irrigation Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Rest of Europe Center Pivot Irrigation Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component:

2020-2027



Table 188: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Rest of Europe Center Pivot Irrigation Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 190: Asia-Pacific Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 191: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Asia-Pacific Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in

Asia-Pacific by Crop: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Asia-Pacific Center Pivot Irrigation Systems

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Crop: 2012-2019



Table 195: Asia-Pacific Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Share Analysis by Crop: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in

Asia-Pacific by Field Size: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Asia-Pacific Center Pivot Irrigation Systems

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Field Size:

2012-2019



Table 198: Asia-Pacific Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Share Analysis by Field Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in

Asia-Pacific by Mobility: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Asia-Pacific Center Pivot Irrigation Systems

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Mobility: 2012-2019



Table 201: Asia-Pacific Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Share Analysis by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in

Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Asia-Pacific Center Pivot Irrigation Systems

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component:

2012-2019



Table 204: Asia-Pacific Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 205: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Crop for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Australian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Crop: 2012-2019



Table 207: Australian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Crop: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Field Size for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Australian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Field Size: 2012-2019



Table 210: Australian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Field Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Mobility for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Australian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Mobility: 2012-2019



Table 213: Australian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 215: Australian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019



Table 216: Australian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 217: Indian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Crop: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Indian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Historic

Market Review by Crop in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 219: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Crop for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 220: Indian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Field Size: 2020 to

2027



Table 221: Indian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Historic

Market Review by Field Size in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 222: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Field Size for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 223: Indian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mobility: 2020 to

2027



Table 224: Indian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Historic

Market Review by Mobility in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 225: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mobility for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 226: Indian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 227: Indian Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Historic

Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 228: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,

2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 229: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Crop for the Period 2020-2027



Table 230: South Korean Center Pivot Irrigation Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Crop: 2012-2019



Table 231: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Crop: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Field Size for the Period 2020-2027



Table 233: South Korean Center Pivot Irrigation Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Field Size:

2012-2019



Table 234: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Field Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 235: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Mobility for the Period 2020-2027



Table 236: South Korean Center Pivot Irrigation Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Mobility: 2012-2019



Table 237: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 238: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 239: South Korean Center Pivot Irrigation Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component:

2012-2019



Table 240: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 241: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Center Pivot

Irrigation Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand by Crop for the Period 2020-2027



Table 242: Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Crop

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 243: Rest of Asia-Pacific Center Pivot Irrigation Systems



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899196/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001