9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cereals & Grains, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.5% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Oilseeds & Pulses segment is readjusted to a revised 13.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $420.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.1% CAGR

The Center Pivot Irrigation Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$420.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$875.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.8% and 12.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.9% CAGR.

Other Crops Segment to Record 12.6% CAGR

In the global Other Crops segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$243.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$530.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$583.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 14.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 474-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Alkhorayef Group
  • BAUER GmbH, Roehren
    und Pumpenwerk
  • Driptech India Pvt. Ltd.
  • EPC Industrie’ Ltd.
  • Grupo Fockink
  • Hunter Industries, Inc.
  • Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.
  • Lindsay Corporation
  • Nelson Irrigation Corporation
  • Netafim Ltd.
  • Pierce Corporation
  • Premier Irrigation Adritec Pvt., Ltd.
  • Rain Bird Corporation.
  • Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation Co., Ltd.
  • Reinke Manufacturing Company, Inc.
  • Rivulis Irrigation Ltd.
  • The Toro Company
  • T-L Irrigation Company
  • Valmont Industries, Inc.
  • Vodar (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
