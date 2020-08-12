MILWAUKEE, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 July YTD - JulyBeginning
Inventory
 20202019%Chg 20202019%ChgJul 2020
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP20,29014,49640.0 122,644104,56317.365,125
 40 < 100 HP7,0595,50628.2 37,81834,35510.132,424
 100+ HP1,4851,4234.4 9,81710,055-2.47,597
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors28,83421,42534.6 170,279148,97314.3105,146
4WD Farm Tractors160203-21.2 1,2581,443-12.8784
Total Farm Tractors28,99421,62834.1 171,537150,41614.0105,930
Self-Prop Combines55341433.6 2,6142,5104.11,197
          

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.